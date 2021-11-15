ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pianist Matthew Shipp Accidentally Makes an Introspective Album with ‘Codebreaker’

By John Garratt
PopMatters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCodebreaker is an excellent title for a Matthew Shipp album. When Shipp plays the piano, it sounds like he’s trying to solve a puzzle that only he, and maybe the ghost of Cecil Taylor, would understand. That is especially the case for his solo recordings, where he is free to go...

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Debussy the Pianist

Many great composers have also been great pianists, genuine virtuosos who in addition to composing led successful careers as performers. One gifted composer/pianist who did NOT have a big performing career was Claude Debussy. He did often perform his own works, but he tended to get nervous, and he didn’t enjoy playing in public. And yet by all accounts Debussy was a wonderful pianist, especially noted for his remarkable “touch” at the keyboard.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Amir ElSaffar’s Rivers of Sound Reach ‘The Other Shore’

The Other Shore should be understood together with its predecessor, Not Two (2017), which introduced Amir ElSaffar‘s Rivers of Sound Orchestra as a single, cohesive experience. Both records’ musical and conceptual underpinnings are essentially the same, although each has its particular emphases. Both are organized around the maqam, a series of scales rooted in Arabic and Middle Eastern musical practice. Both are 17-piece orchestras and feature an array of instruments that are conventional to Western and Eastern traditions. Both comprise long, simmering, expansive songs that function as scaffolding for moods and passages to drift into and out of the foreground.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Various Artists: Musik Music Musique 2.0 – 1981

From an aesthetic point of view, almost everything about Musik Music Musique 2.0 is excellent. The second volume of Cherry Red’s year-by-year synthpop compendium is smartly yet compactly-packaged. The three discs each fit into sturdy cardboard sleeves, which then fit inside a sturdy cardboard box. There’s a sizeable booklet with track-by-track liner notes that are informative, notwithstanding a few factual errors. The price, 51 tracks for about the cost of a two-disc set, is more than reasonable. Yet Musik Music Musique 2.0 just can’t overcome the considerable drawbacks inherent in such an undertaking.
MUSIC
coolcleveland.com

Young Pianist Makes His Cleveland Orchestra Debut

As we learned in the last 20 months, things change — often quickly. And the Cleveland Orchestra has just announced some changes to their program of November 11-14. Conductor Semyon Bychkov has had to bow out; Swiss conductor Theirry Fischer, who made his debut with the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom in 2019, will be leading the concerts instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shipp
Person
Cecil Taylor
Person
Keith Jarrett
PopMatters

Paul Weller’s ‘Illumination’ Gets a Vinyl Reissue Nearly 20 Years Later

By 2002, Paul Weller was roughly a decade into an impressive solo career. The former leader of the Jam and the Style Council was able to sustain a massive following under his own name. His self-titled debut album saw him creating soulful psychedelia. Meanwhile, subsequent albums (Wild Wood, Stanley Road, Heavy Soul) played with everything from Beatlesque pop to noisy garage rock, and 2000’s daring Heliocentric even made advances toward experimentalism and prog.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROGER DALTREY Doesn't See The Point In Making More New Music With THE WHO

THE WHO's Roger Daltrey joined The Coda Collection for a new career-spanning conversation. The icon discussed feeling belittled as a singer, why he's "the number one hater of the Internet," drug use in the band and a heated encounter with Keith Moon after flushing amphetamines down the toilet, the band's performance in New York City following 9/11, why Mick Jagger is the number one rock and roll performer, Jimi Hendrix "stealing" Pete Townshend's stage act, his current relationship with Townshend and the possibility of THE WHO releasing new music and much more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Codebreaker#Pianist#Music Theory#Introspective#Radiance
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Pete Townshend Prepping ‘Who’s Next’ Box Set For 2022

Pete Townshend is hard at work on the delayed 50th anniversary Who's Next box set. Townshend took to Instagram to spotlight his new studio space and reveal he had been up for three straight nights sifting through Who's Next and Lifehouse demos. No release date has been set for the collection, which will be released in 2022 — hopefully in time for the album's 51st anniversary.
MUSIC
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
shorefire.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celebrate New Album Raise The Roof with Global YouTube Performance Livestream This Friday, November 19th, 1pm EST

Upcoming Appearances Include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music Listening Party & More. New Track "Somebody Was Watching Over Me" ﻿Out Thursday. This Friday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrate the historic release of Raise The Roof (Rounder Records), their first new album...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stay Prayed Up’: Film Review | DOC NYC 2021

An impressive number of musicians have hailed from North Carolina: the blues guitarist Etta Baker, the funk empress Betty Davis, the High Priestess of Soul Nina Simone and the electrifying wordsmith Rapsody are just a few of them. With Stay Prayed Up, an enthusiastic documentary directed by D.L. Anderson and Matt Durning, the 82-year-old gospel singer Lena Mae Perry will assume her place among these greats. Stay Prayed Up, which premiered at Telluride and has continued its fest travels with screenings at DOC NYC, chronicles the journey Perry and her band, The Branchettes, undertook to record their first live album. It’s...
MOVIES
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: IDLES show a more introspective side on ‘Crawler’

IDLES are back with their fourth studio album, Crawler, a grating and explosive collection of rock from the Bristol rockers who have continued to make waves internationally since their 2017 debut. Previous project Ultra Mono, released just 14 months ago, hit No. 1 in the U.K. and charted in the U.S.
ROCK MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Pianist Otmaro Ruiz performs in Paso Robles

Ruiz is a Venezuelan pianist, composer, arranger and educator. – Grammy-nominated pianist Otmaro Ruiz performs twice this weekend in Paso Robles. Ruiz plays Saturday night at the Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge on 13th Street. Sunday evening, he plays at Libretto, the new jazz and wine club next to Fish Gaucho on Park Street in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Daily Star

Coffeehouse in Walton to feature Jazz pianist

WALTON — Jazz pianistJohn Colonna will be the featured guest musician Sunday, Nov. 21, at Music on the Delaware’s Coffeehouse-at-the Theatre concert. The performance will be held in the parlor of the Walton Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m. The concert will also be live streamed through Zoom with access information available at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
WALTON, NY
coolcleveland.com

Russian Pianist Performs Free Concert in Lakewood

You’ve read all the stories about musical prodigies who were handed a mini-violin at the age of 2 or started playing complex pieces by ear on the piano at the age of 4. Russian pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov isn’t one of those. Like the ballerina Misty Copeland, who began dancing at the unheard-of age of 13, he didn’t start playing the piano until he was 16, studying at the conservatory in his native St. Petersburg. Since then, he’s won international competitions, toured Europe, Asia and North America, and made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2016.
LAKEWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy