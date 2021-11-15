ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Here’s How You Can Save Money While Cleaning Out Your Refrigerator

By Glenn Pitcher
991thewhale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, so now may be a really good time to think about cleaning out your refrigerator so that you'll have room for ALL of your leftovers. Another good reason to do it today is that November 15th is "National Clean...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
fernandinaobserver.com

How to save money heating your home this winter

The days are getting cooler — in fact, some parts of the U.S. have already seen snow. Experts report it’s going to be an expensive winter to heat your home, but there are things you can do now to cut your energy costs. Do a home energy audit. It’ll tell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: How to save money on your Thanksgiving feast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With supply chain shortages and food costs increasing, you might be worried about how much your Thanksgiving feast is going to cost. Laurentia Romaniuk is a senior product manager and Trends Expert at Instacart. She said a recent poll shows roughly half of Americans are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Refrigerator#Fruit#Electricity Prices#Ways To Keep Food#Tioga Downs
WJON

Did You Know You Can Still Win Money With Your Old Scratch Off Tickets? Here’s How

For the first time, I bought a bunch of scratch-off tickets as a fun game to play last year for the Christmas holiday. I gave each of the boys a few, and then we played a dice game, and we rolled for doubles. If you rolled doubles you had the opportunity to select an envelope that had a scratch-off ticket inside. Once all of the envelopes were distributed, then we all opened them to see who was a winner.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KSNT News

How you can save money on your energy bill as winter weather approaches

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Many people saw snow flurries in Northeast Kansas today, getting people to bring out the winter coats and turn up the thermostat. But, winter weather doesn’t always have to mean a higher energy bill. Evergy spokesperson Andrew Baker said that it can mean quite the opposite. He said there are many different things […]
TOPEKA, KS
petguide.com

Pawp’s 24/7 Online Vet Clinic Saves You Money On Vet Bills – Here’s How It Works

This innovative online vet platform is a great alternative to classic pet insurance – with 24/7 access to licensed veterinarians, access to $3,000 for a vet emergency, and protection for up to six pets in one household, it can help you provide essential medical care to your four-legged friends without breaking the bank.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wfft.com

Here's how you can prepare your driveways, walkways for winter

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI's latest story on winter weather preparedness is about driveways and walkways. WLFI spoke with Krintz Lawncare and Landscaping. SIGN UP: Breaking News Alerts, Daily News Updates & More. Phil "Pete" Peters shovels snow while plowing a driveway. (WFFT) Owner Michelle Krintz said getting supplies early...
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

Here's What Actually Happens When You Eat An Apple Before Bed

If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, does an apple before bed go straight to your head? Taste better with bread? Leave you feeling like lead? These are the kind of questions we need answers to now, before we go one more apple-free night, or worse: miss a new food trend opportunity. Healthline is quick to point out that apples are one of nature's no-strings-attached gifts — they're tasty, filled with nutrients, and easy to prepare. (As in, pick one off the tree or out of a fruit bowl, and eat it. You don't have to be Ina Garten.) Recent studies even show that apples contain melatonin, a sleep chemical naturally produced by your brain when the lights go out, to signal to your body that it's nighty-night time.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Log burners: how much are they and will they save you money?

As the evenings become colder and darker more than one million British homes will fire up their wood-burning stoves this winter. Installing a log burner, which is cheaper to run than traditional gas and electric heating systems, is more financially appealing than ever due to the ongoing fuel crisis. But...
morningbrew.com

You can write off your 2021 cash donation even if you don’t itemize. Here’s how.

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. It feels good to give—time, clothes, unsolicited advice, money—and it doesn’t hurt that some donations can get you a tax break. The smart move is to take advantage of this year’s temporary charitable giving rules, and the super-smart move is to make donations on Giving Tuesday—two weeks from today—when nonprofits often run campaigns where a separate donor will match donations to the organization up to a certain amount.
INCOME TAX
pasadenanow.com

How to Choose the Best Refrigerator For You

Whether you’re remodeling your kitchen, replacing a broken unit or upgrading your full appliance suite, looking for a new refrigerator can feel overwhelming with all the options available — but it doesn’t have to be! Check out this list of tips and tricks to help you keep your cool as you navigate your shopping experience — from design and finish to features and capacity, you’ll have everything you need to find the right refrigerator for you.
ELECTRONICS
WXIA 11 Alive

Tips for lowering your energy bill this winter

ATLANTA — Home heating costs are expected to be significantly higher this winter, but there are some simple and inexpensive ways you can keep your home warm while lowering your energy bill. Holly Lovett of Georgia Power says your curtains and blinds offer privacy, but keeping them open during the...
ATLANTA, GA
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
KX News

How to keep your electricity bill down this winter

41 percent of U.S. households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will be spending about 6 percent more this year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The cost of propane and gas has been increasing and there is an expected increase in nearly all energy prices for the entire country this winter. […]
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy