Exclusive poll sheds light on post-Covid recovery in America's downtowns

By Adam Sichko
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a grueling journey for downtowns and town centers across America to fully rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic. A new poll points to progress but also a sizable number of people who believe there are many months — maybe even another year — before their city reaches that mile...

www.bizjournals.com

24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
KLEWTV

Biden's fitness for office a concern for America, according to poll

WASHINGTON (TND) — New Morning Consult/Politico polling shows a majority of respondents do not think President Joe Biden is a strong leader. Biden's health and mental acuity could be a sticking point for Americans who lack confidence in Biden’s leadership abilities. Respondents appeared to be divided, but a plurality (48%) disagreed that the current president “is mentally fit.”
CBS Pittsburgh

World’s Largest Pickle Ornament Is Dill-lightful Sight Downtown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You will really be able to relish the Christmas season downtown. The World’s Largest Pickle Ornament is finally making its really big debut. The balloon had to be jarred last year after it ripped and dill-flated. The giant pickle ornament is three-stories tall and impossible to miss. How dill-ighftul. The World’s Largest Pickle Ornament opens this Friday, ahead of #LUN2021. #PickleOrnamentPGH pic.twitter.com/OmNZ7LWxTx — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 17, 2021 It will be on display at EQT Plaza starting on Nov. 19, which is Light Up Night. Gates to the plaza will be open daily until 9 p.m. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is asking people to share their selfies with the pickle by using the hashtag — #PickleOrnamentPGH. For more information, visit this link.
Fox News

Energy Costs Surge Hurting America’s Recovery

The Biden administration recently said U.S. households should expect to pay higher prices to heat their homes this winter compared to last year, as the demand for oil and gas continues to soar. Since entering the White House in January, President Biden has taken steps to try and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change, including ending the Keystone Pipeline. Recently though, President Biden has asked OPEC to increase oil production due to the high demand of and soaring prices, a decision Republicans are calling hypocritical. Alaska GOP Senator Dan Sullivan joins to weigh in on why he disagrees with the President’s energy policy, and why he thinks it’s important for America to be energy independent. Plus, he talks about a Senate Republican bill he is co-sponsoring called the American Energy, Jobs & Climate Plan, and explains how it is an alternative to the Democrats’ Green New Deal legislation.
The Independent

Is Ryanair right to be so optimistic about the airline industry’s post-Covid recovery?

The US is open again. Britons and Europeans are now able to fly across the Atlantic to America; the land borders with Canada and Mexico are open too. It is a huge event for the airline industry, particularly for British Airways, as Heathrow to JFK in New York is the second busiest long-haul flight in the world, just behind JFK to San Francisco.
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Emerging Leaders PDX on fostering inclusion through mentorship

The nonprofit pairs companies with interns. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
