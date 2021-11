CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Elementary has a new leader this year, one who has always wanted to be an educator. Joanna Strawser took over the reins of Pickaway Elementary before the start of this school year. She previously was a teacher at Amanda-Clearcreek as a second-grade teacher before becoming the principal of the third through fifth grade building. She then went on and became principal at Allen Elementary for Chillicothe City School District.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO