Penn State football (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped its three-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over Maryland (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) Saturday in College Park. The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead, but the Terrapins, to their credit, stuck around for much of the game and played Penn State tough. However, a massive day from Jahan Dotson that saw him break the program’s single-game receiving yards record was too much for Maryland to overcome in the end.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO