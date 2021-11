Can a hunter (or anyone nearby, for that matter) contract COVID 19 from a just shot deer? As outrageous as it sounds, some doctors and scientists believe it's a possibility. Louisiana scientists plan to start testing whitetail deer for COVID-19 after a number of those animals tested positive for the virus in Iowa and Ohio. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Program Manager Jonathan Bordelon recently told Louisiana Radio Network that “while testing for other diseases they decided to also look for SARS-CoV2 and what they found was actually surprising. They found antibodies for the virus within those samples.”

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO