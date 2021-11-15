ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Grand Lighting Ceremony This Thursday in Atlantic

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Atlantic) The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony will be this Thursday, November 18th at 5 PM at the Historic Rock Island Depot in Downtown Atlantic.

“Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number one destination to celebrate the Christmas Season and Grand Lighting is a big reason why. There are over 200,000 lights strung throughout the trees on Chestnut Street as well as City Park that helps create this magical scenery for everyone to enjoy,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Grand Lighting kicks off at 5 PM with a free hot dog meal, provided by Atlantic Hy-Vee. There will be free hot chocolate as well at the Chamber tent. Santa will make his special arrival at 5:30 PM to turn on the lights and see children in his cabin, sponsored by the Atlantic Rotary Club and Farmhouse & Flowers, from 6 PM – 7:30 PM.

“We wouldn’t be number one without the Atlantic Street Department who spends a good month and a half restringing lights, hanging garland and décor throughout downtown and 7th Street. Atlantic Municipal Utilities works to ensure the lights turn on and stay on all season long. They’re the best and we’re very fortunate to have them in our community,” mentioned Smith.

Pick up your Christmas brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Instagram to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities at www.atlanticiowa.com.

Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017. Christmas in Atlantic is presented by Momentum Exterior Services.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Named Shop Local Neighborhood Champion

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Atlantic has been recognized as a Neighborhood Champion for the eighth year in a row by American Express. Atlantic will participate in the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday to support small businesses. Bailey Smith is the Executive Director at...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

I-74 bridge to open next month, year late and $74M over bid

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — The new Interstate 74 bridge at Bettendorf is set to open next month, a year late and nearly $75 million over the original bid. The Quad-City Times reports that a public ceremony is set for Dec. 1 to give residents walk-on access to the new bridge that spans the Mississippi River, connecting Iowa to Illinois. Officials say the twin-span bridge will open to traffic in the days after the ceremony. The Iowa-bound portion of the bridge was to have opened by the end of 2020, while the Illinois-bound span was set to open at the end of this year. The Iowa Department of Transportation has also authorized up to $74.5 million in additional construction costs, pushing the price tag to $396 million.
BETTENDORF, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City Council Considers No Parking Areas

(Red Oak) The Red Oak City Council is considering a proposal on no parking areas in the city. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the Council is taking a close look at four different locations. “There are some areas we feel are difficult to get through in certain parking...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy