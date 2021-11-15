Grand Lighting Ceremony This Thursday in Atlantic

(Atlantic) The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony will be this Thursday, November 18th at 5 PM at the Historic Rock Island Depot in Downtown Atlantic.

“Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number one destination to celebrate the Christmas Season and Grand Lighting is a big reason why. There are over 200,000 lights strung throughout the trees on Chestnut Street as well as City Park that helps create this magical scenery for everyone to enjoy,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Grand Lighting kicks off at 5 PM with a free hot dog meal, provided by Atlantic Hy-Vee. There will be free hot chocolate as well at the Chamber tent. Santa will make his special arrival at 5:30 PM to turn on the lights and see children in his cabin, sponsored by the Atlantic Rotary Club and Farmhouse & Flowers, from 6 PM – 7:30 PM.

“We wouldn’t be number one without the Atlantic Street Department who spends a good month and a half restringing lights, hanging garland and décor throughout downtown and 7th Street. Atlantic Municipal Utilities works to ensure the lights turn on and stay on all season long. They’re the best and we’re very fortunate to have them in our community,” mentioned Smith.

Pick up your Christmas brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Instagram to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities at www.atlanticiowa.com.

Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017. Christmas in Atlantic is presented by Momentum Exterior Services.