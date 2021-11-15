ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SA "Risks Marked Weakness" if the SARB Doesn't Hike says Investec

Rand exchange rates are settling in anticipation of this week's South African Reserve Bank (SARB) decision on interest rates, with one leading economist saying a rate hike is needed to keep the currency supported. "The rand risks marked weakness if the MPC does not hike the repo rate this...

Reserve Bank warns Aussies over punting on ‘fad driven’ cryptocurrencies

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has warned Aussie investors about speculating on digital assets as it casts doubt over the entire crypto sector. During a Thursday address to the Australian Corporate Treasury Association, the RBA’s head of payments policy Tony Richards offered an overview on distributed ledger tech, crypto assets, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Rand Weaker Despite SARB Rate Hike

The conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting has seen the SARB raising the repurchase (repo) rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) In turn the Repo rate now moves to 3.75% while the Prime lending rate moves to 7.25%. Further quarterly rate hikes implied. The SARB’s Quarterly Projection Model...
SARB Interest Rate Hike, Tesla, Google and Nvidia Updates

In a split vote yesterday, the South African Reserve Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points . Two members voted to leave rates unchanged and three voted to increase the repo rate from 3.5% to 3.75%. This is the first hike in three years. The SARB is very cautious; this increase could be seen as a 'just in case' move.
Lesetja Kganyago
SARB hikes repo rate by 25bps to 3.75% versus expected hold at 3.5%

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) opted on Thursday to hike their benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 3.75%, marking the bank's first rate hike since the onset of the pandemic. Economists had been split over whether the central bank would hike rates by 25bps or hold them at 3.50%, though a small majority favoured them holding.
JSE flat Ahead of SARB Decision

Although staying within record highs on Wednesday due to upbeat earnings reports and solid US economic data, the local market closed flat. Trade was subdued as investors digested the local inflation rate which remained unchanged at 5%, retail sales figures (up to 5.1% m/m and 2.1% y/y) and waited for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to release its repo rate. The rising price pressures have economists in two camps about today’s SARB meeting – some leaning towards an increase of 25 basis points, while others expect it to be left unchanged at 3.5%.
China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
South Africa
Bank of Mexico concerned about facing inflation, Fed normalization at same time

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Friday that the most complex scenario for the bank would be to face the inflationary challenge and normalization of U.S. monetary policy in an intense and simultaneous manner. Mexican consumer prices rose 6.24% in the...
Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
