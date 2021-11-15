ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeWork reports improved net loss

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

WeWork reported an improved quarterly net loss of $4.54 per...

sbj.net

Related
Benzinga

Applied UV Reveals 88.5% Revenue Increase, 29.6% Gross Profit Increase and 49% Net Loss Improvement in Latest Quarterly Report

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company also provided key operational metrics on pro forma combined results of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, which assumes the acquisitions of Akida, KES/JJS, and Scientific Air Management occurred on January 1, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pond Technologies Holdings Reveal 70% Revenue Increase, Decreased Operating Loss and Margin Improvement in Q3 2021 Unaudited Reports

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: POND)(OTC: PNDHF)(FSE: 4OO), announced that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 3 months ended September 30, 2021, and the related management’s discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.pondtech.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marijuana Company Of America Reports Record Q3 Revenue Of $442,178, Net Loss Of $1.77M

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK: MCOA) announced its financial results Thursday for the third quarter, reporting its highest quarterly revenue of $442,178, compared to revenue of $53,195 in the same period of 2020. The Los Angeles, California-based diversified cannabis company highlighted that the revenue increase can be attributable to $407,246 of product sales from its acquisition of a distribution company called cDistro.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GlobeSt.com

WeWork's Earnings Get Investor Appreciation But With a Quarterly Loss

At the end of Monday, WeWork stock was up 3.4% from Friday’s close after today’s earnings report—its first as a public company. The good news was that third quarter revenue of $661 million was up from the second quarter’s $593 million. Not so good news was that revenue the year before was $810.8 million. Also, there was a net loss of $844 million, even with $262 million reported as non-cash and non-recurring expenses, though down from $999.5 million from the year before.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Bisnow

WeWork's First Public Earnings Report Shows Narrowing Losses, Year-Over-Year Revenue Decline

Now that its long, strange trip from a failed IPO to merger with a special-purpose acquisition company is complete, WeWork is just another publicly traded enterprise. The flexible office space provider released its earnings report for the third quarter on Monday, the first since officially going public in October. In the quarter, WeWork reported a net loss of $844M, an improvement of more than $100M over the nearly $1B it lost in Q3 of 2020, Reuters reports. The smaller loss was largely a result of cost-cutting measures over the intervening year, as its Q3 revenue was $661M, compared to over $810M in the same period of 2020. The quarter still represented an improvement over Q2, when revenue totaled $593M.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

WeWork Gains as Loss Narrows, Desk Sales, Occupancy Grow

Investing.com – WeWork stock (NYSE: WE ) traded 1.2% higher in Monday’s premarket as the company narrowed its loss in the third quarter while reporting higher desk sales and increased occupancy for October as well. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $356 million for the third quarter, $93 million less than the...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

WeWork Reports Smaller Loss on Uptick in Demand for Office Space

(Reuters) -Office-sharing firm WeWork Inc on Monday reported a smaller loss in its first quarterly result since going public last month, as a rebound in demand for office space due to easing COVID-19 related restrictions helped boost occupancy. WeWork said occupancy in its offices, which cater to both individual and...
ECONOMY
worldairlinenews.com

LATAM reports revenue was up 47.8% in the third quarter but reported a net loss of $691.9 million

Alongside the publication of its results for the third quarter of the year, the LATAM group reported that it noted a continued improvement in its revenues during the period, reaching US$1,314 million, which represents an increase of 47.8% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 156.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Despite this improved performance, total revenues for the third quarter are 50.7% below 2019 as a result of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Digital asset platform Bakkt reports $28.8 million net loss in Q3

Bakkt has published its first quarterly financial report as a public company with the digital asset platform recording a $28.8 million net loss for the reporting period ended September 30, 2021. According to Friday’s financial report, Bakkt’s revenue for Q3 came in at $9.1 million as against $6.6 million recorded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Q3 Net Loss Hits $263.45M, Revenue Improves 40.6% YoY, Reaffirms Guidance

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) announced its financial results Thursday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, reporting revenue of $215.5 million, up by 40.6% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $56.4 million, or 26.2% of revenue, an increase of 24.0% quarter-over-quarter;. Gross profit excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
worldairlinenews.com

Emirates Group reports a half-year net loss of AED 5.7 billion ($1.6 billion)

Group: Revenue up 81% to AED 24.7 billion (US$ 6.7 billion), and loss of AED 5.7 billion (US$ 1.6 billion) after last year’s loss of AED 14.1 billion (US$ 3.8 billion). Substantially improved results reflect recovery across all business segments and easing of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions worldwide. Emirates: Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
therealdeal.com

Compass reports $100M loss

UPDATED Nov. 10, 2021, 5:48 p.m.: Compass’ loss ballooned to $100 million in the third quarter from $13.5 million a year ago as operating expenses jumped. The brokerage reported earning more than $1.7 billion in revenue for the third quarter, a 47 percent increase year over year, but operating expenses grew to more than $1.8 billion, up 53 percent from a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

