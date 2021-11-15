ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lucid Air named MotorTrend Car of the Year

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Lucid Motors' Lucid Air was named MotorTrend's 2022...

sbj.net

insideevs.com

Lucid Air Charges At Only 20 kW At 80% SOC?

A photo of a Lucid Air that is charging at an Electrify America station would be nothing special, if not for this little detail. If we look carefully at the dashboard, we can see the info about 20 kW charging power at 80% state-of-charge (SOC). Well, that is a surprising...
ELECTRONICS
thedetroitbureau.com

Audi Q4 e-tron Named 2022 Green Car of the Year

Audi’s latest entry into the growing battery-electric vehicle market, the Q4 e-tron, was named 2022 Green Car of the Year, beating out an assortment of competitors, including segment sales leader Tesla. Tesla did manage to nab at least one trophy at the annual awards ceremony hosted by Green Car Journal,...
CARS
Investor's Business Daily

Lucid Earnings On Tap With Lucid Air EV Deliveries In Focus

Lucid Motors (LCID) gears to make its first earnings report since it started Lucid Air electric-car deliveries in late October. The white-hot EV stock and emerging Tesla (TSLA) rival may offer an update on Lucid Air deliveries. It may also update investors on production and delivery targets, with new competitor Rivian Automotive (RIVN) on its heels.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Lucid Air, VW ID.4 AWD and Polestar 2 Single Motor driven | Autoblog Podcast #704

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Autoblog Green, John Beltz Snyder. Greg's been driving the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD and the Lucid Air, while John has been in the Mini Cooper Hardtop and Polestar 2 Single Motor. They discuss the big Rivian news of the week, its stellar IPO. They take a question from the mailbag about whether to sell a Tesla Model 3, and they help a listener decide whether to buy a Ford Maverick or some other pickup.
CARS
torquenews.com

More Lucid Airs Are Being Shipped Out To Customers This Weekend

With two weeks passed since Lucid made its first customer deliveries at the inaugural Lucid Rally the company is gearing up to ship out more Air sedans this weekend. As this tweet from Bear's Workshop shows, there are at least 22 Air sedans sitting outside Lucid's Casa Grande factory wearing the protective white covers that we saw on the first cars the company shipped out.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Chassis Tech Deep Dive: If Lotus Made an Electric S-Class

As a Lotus alum, Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson wanted his Lucid Air electric luxury sedan to at least invoke the feeling of nimbleness and linearity of responses to control inputs without latency or phase lags that the iconic Lotus cars are known for. Of course, the EV's ambitious 500-mile range target posed numerous problems for this, starting with battery weight. Fat, sticky, range-killing tires were off the table, as were aggressive aerodynamic downforce aids. Another competing goal was Mercedes S-Class ride quality and interior sound levels. So the practical target was to make the car as playful and fun to drive as possible given its necessarily higher weight and lower ultimate grip levels.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Pros and Cons Review: Plenty to Love

To earn an invite to MotorTrend's Car of the Year competition, a vehicle must be "all-new" or "substantially upgraded." The 2022 Lucid Air nails those qualifications better than any contestant since the Tesla Model S, our 2013 COTY winner. It, too, is an all-new car from an all-new, largely unknown company seeking to "substantially upgrade" the concept of a high-performance luxury sedan. It also seeks to shatter paradigms of vehicle packaging and the human-machine interface while setting new benchmarks in efficiency. And much like our very first Tesla, the Lucid Air we evaluated was a pre-production prototype with teething problems.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How the Lucid Air’s Aerodynamic Tricks Gain It Access to the .200 Club

Years ago when Lucid Motors' CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson was hired by the nascent Tesla Motors as VP of vehicle engineering, he longed to leverage the myriad packaging advantages of an electric drivetrain and rethink the Model S' overall shape and silhouette. But Musk proved unwilling to alter a millimeter of Franz von Holzhausen's attractive yet conventional Model S design. With the Lucid Air electric luxury sedan, our 2022 Car of the Year, Rawlinson finally has the opportunity to realize his dream of placing a full-size Mercedes-Benz S-Class limo's interior package in roughly the size envelope of the midsize E-Class, while improving on luggage capacity by providing both a clamshell trunk that can swallow golf bags and a roomy frunk. The job of making a car that lacks the traditional long hood and luxuriant dash-to-axle dimension look ritzy fell to Derek Jenkins, recently of Mazda (MX-5) and VW/Audi (A2 and Microbus concepts). Jenkins' only constraint was that no design element conflicted with the aerodynamics required to achieve Rawlinson's 500-mile range goal.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Appears At An Auto Show And Attracts Tons Of Attention

One of the first Lucid Air Dream Edition cars was recently seen at an auto show and attracted a lot of attention among the car enthusiasts. As we can see, despite many interesting, old, quick or special vehicles, people were very interested and intrigued by the futuristic-looking, all-electric luxury flagship.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Production Cars Spotted At The Lucid Plant In Arizona

Over the last couple of days, more and more Lucid Air production cars were seen at the Lucid manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, which began series production in September. In the latest flyover video - on November 12, 2021 - Bear's Workshop notes 22 Lucid Air cars plus one...
ARIZONA STATE
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Owner First Drive Compilation Is All About The Praise

The launch of the Lucid Air is arguably more exciting than most other EV launches simply because the vehicle promised a lot, and it also looks like the company delivered in ever single area where it said it would. The Air is shaping up to be a great luxury electric sedan and its first actual private owners really seem to agree.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Lucid Motors passes Ford’s market cap four years after it nearly got bought

Four years after Ford was reportedly considering buying Lucid Motors, the EV startup is now worth more than the Detroit automaker. Lucid Motors’ market capitalization passed Ford’s on Tuesday, one day after the startup reported its first quarterly financial results as a publicly traded company and just a few weeks after it started shipping its luxury electric sedan, the Air.
BUSINESS
Lucid Reports Air Reservations Are Soaring

Lucid's first car has won the esteemed 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award. The company sees revenue soaring over the next few years. Investors should remember to take a breath and realize this is a long game, and there may be plenty of bumps on the road. Lucid Group...
BUSINESS
KUTV

New electric car named '2022's Car of the Year'

KUTV — The following information was provided by MotorTrend. MotorTrend announces the 2022 Car of the Year. Head of editorial Ed Loh reveals MotorTrend’s Car of the Year and shares why it’s going to send a jolt through the auto industry. Ed Loh joined Fresh Living to share a first-look...
CARS
torquenews.com

North American Car Of The Year Finalists Announced: Lucid Air Makes The List

Lucid's Air faces stiff competition in its category but could be the first EV to bring home North American Car of the Year. The finalists have been announced for the 2022 edition of NACTOY at the Los Angeles Auto Show with battery-electric vehicles present in each category's final three for the first time in the awards' 28-year history.
CARS
southernminn.com

First Drive: 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition: Electric Purity, Seductive Architecture

It was a pure moment of reflection into the future of mobility as the emergence of electrification conversations continue to take precedence in an era of global warming and planetary resource depletion. Every major automaker plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) within the next ten years (if they haven't already) from Kia to Bentley. Helping spearhead that charge is the luxury and performance-oriented EV startup Lucid Motors, with headquarters in Newark, CA, and a 500-acre plant in Arizona. They develop the majority of their core technologies in-house.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Deliveries Spread Across The Country

This weekend, Lucid Motors intensified customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition cars in the U.S. at multiple locations simultaneously. The cars produced at the manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona are not only in California, but already on the East Coast. Let's take a look at the reports.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
teslarati.com

Lucid Group details strong Q3 with $4.8B in cash, increased Air orders, plant expansion begins

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, detailing a strong financial balance sheet thanks to its SPAC merger and private investment in public equity (PIPE), increased pre-order counts of its initial sedan, the Air, and an expansion of its Casa Grande factory that will add 2.85 million square feet of manufacturing space.
BUSINESS

