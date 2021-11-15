Lucid Air named MotorTrend Car of the Year

To earn an invite to MotorTrend's Car of the Year competition, a vehicle must be "all-new" or "substantially upgraded." The 2022 Lucid Air nails those qualifications better than any contestant since the Tesla Model S, our 2013 COTY winner. It, too, is an all-new car from an all-new, largely unknown company seeking to "substantially upgrade" the concept of a high-performance luxury sedan. It also seeks to shatter paradigms of vehicle packaging and the human-machine interface while setting new benchmarks in efficiency. And much like our very first Tesla, the Lucid Air we evaluated was a pre-production prototype with teething problems.
