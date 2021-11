The head of the Department of Public Works is leaving. Commissioner Jeff Polenske, 55, announced Thursday he is retiring from DPW to take a private-sector job. “After nearly 31 years of working for the Department of Public Works, I have decided to step into a new chapter of my life and retire from City of Milwaukee service,” said Polenske, a licensed engineer. “I have spent virtually my entire career in public service. While this has been immensely gratifying, other professional goals are drawing me to a position in the private sector, one that will present new opportunities and challenges. I look forward to my new role with Michael Baker International as vice president & office executive – Wisconsin.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO