Shell plans to move HQ to the UK

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell announced plans to move its headquarters to the United...

sbj.net

Reuters

BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

albuquerqueexpress.com

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will see the company leave the Netherlands and relocate to the UK. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who is demanding it split into two entities to attract shareholders leaving the energy sector due to concerns over climate change.
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

bizjournals

MarketWatch

The Independent

offshore-technology.com

Shell to move headquarters to the UK to simplify operations

Shell, the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas firm currently incorporated as a public limited company in the UK, is planning to relocate its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK. The company’s full current name is Royal Dutch Shell plc. However, the relocation will also see the words ‘Royal Dutch’ be dropped. The move will be subject to a shareholder vote on whether to shift tax residence.
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Flybe picks Birmingham as first UK base and HQ

Resurrected UK regional carrier Flybe has selected Birmingham airport as its first operating base and headquarters. While no date for the start of flights has been released, the carrier says operations are “scheduled to begin in early 2022”. It will serve “key regions across the UK and EU”. Aircraft have...
INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Shell Moves HQ from Netherlands to U.K. to Dodge Taxes, Simplify Share Structure

Royal Dutch Shell is moving its headquarters from The Hague, Netherlands to London, U.K. and dropping the “Royal Dutch” from its name, just months after a Dutch court ordered the colossal fossil to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030. “The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor...
BUSINESS
CNN

Shell ditches the Dutch and moves HQ to London in share overhaul

London — Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas. The company, which long faced...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Shell ditches 'Dutch' from name and makes Britain its HQ

Royal Dutch Shell announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands amid deteriorating relations with what's been its home country for a century. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who's demanding the company...
BUSINESS
marcellusdrilling.com

After Netherlands Attacks Shell, Company Renames, Moving HQ to London

Although this story technically is not about the Marcellus/Utica, it is about the parent company of the Shell ethane cracker in Beaver County, PA, and it is instructive for politicians everywhere that increasingly love to bash fossil fuel companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was founded in and has been headquartered in The Netherlands for the past 100+ years. The Netherlands is attacking the company via the courts and with threats of insane taxes. So Shell is doing the unthinkable: Reorganizing and dropping “Royal Dutch” from the name and relocating its headquarters from the Netherlands to London.
UTICA, NY
offshore-technology.com

Shell undergoes structural overhaul, moving tax residency to the UK

Royal Dutch Shell announced today that it will be scrapping its dual share structure and moving its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK, following pressure from an activist shareholder. The oil group, which is also expected to drop the ‘Royal’ designation and go simply by Shell Plc moving...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

The Guardian

Shell basing itself in the UK is not a vote of confidence in the economy

It’s now 3-0 to the UK in terms of Anglo-Dutch members of the FTSE 100 index picking a single location in which to unify their corporate structures and tax domiciles. Shell is following publisher Relx, the old Reed Elsevier, which simplified in London so quietly, almost nobody noticed, and Unilever, where there was an almighty fuss because a Dutch-dominated board initially wanted to go wholly Dutch. The equivalent of a pitch invasion by UK shareholders, and then a replay, was required for the consumer goods giant to give the nod to the UK.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Shell to Move Headquarters to London Amid Energy Transition

LONDON— Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to consolidate its dual British and Dutch structure and relocate its headquarters to London, a move it said would help facilitate returns to shareholders and make it simpler to change up its portfolio of assets. The oil giant said Monday that bringing an end...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

