PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Alarming numbers from the CDC show 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in just one year from March 2020 to April of this year. Experts say the pandemic and the rise in fentanyl use are partly to blame. Military veteran and Sharpsburg resident Kenneth Aquiline, 36, has been sober since 2017, but he says it wasn’t an easy road getting there. He says he’s lost many friends to addiction over the years and is doing what he can now to help others turn their lives around. “I should have a tombstone somewhere with my name on it,” said Aquiline. Instead,...

SHARPSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO