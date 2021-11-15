Composting leaves provides an alternative that’s useful

Now that most of the trees in the state have shed their leaves, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding property owners of ways to dispose of them in an environmentally friendly manner. According to DNR staff, the preferred disposal method is composting. Containers are commercially available but can also can be easily constructed at home. This process transforms leaves into excellent fertilizer for your yard or garden. If composting is a bit too much, Iowans can simply mulch their leaves using their lawnmower, which adds organic material to the soil. Another recommended method is to rake and bag those unwanted leaves. Just be sure to dispose of them at a nearby yard waste collection site as Iowa law prohibits organic material from going in the regular trash. Many Iowans look forward to burning leaves every fall, but the DNR discourages this practice whenever possible. Leaf smoke may smell good, but it leads to potentially harmful contaminants entering your lungs, which is particularly dangerous to children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions. For more information on proper leaf disposal, follow the links included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO