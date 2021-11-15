ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Composting leaves provides an alternative that’s useful

By Matt Kelley
Radio Iowa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMild temperatures this fall left leaves lingering on Iowa’s trees longer than normal, and after a cold, snowy weekend, the branches are now mostly bare. If you get stuck with a pile, soil scientist Carl Rosen...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

