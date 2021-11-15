ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nakobe Dean mindset: Unbeaten SEC record ‘means nothing,’ Georgia has unfinished business

By Mike Griffith
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2A2z_0cxF7e2J00
Nakobe Dean Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the Bulldogs' game with Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean continues to set the tone for the Bulldogs, on and off the field.

Dean put the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs undefeated run though the SEC portion of their schedule into perspective after the 41-17 win at Tennessee on Saturday night.

“It kind of means nothing to me,” Dean said. “We’re getting toward the end of the season and we’ve got to keep on winning. That’s my focus. By the end of the season, if we do what we’re supposed to do, then I’ll be satisfied and have much gratitude toward that.”

It’s that mindset that leads Coach Kirby Smart to refer to Dean as the “Commander in Chief” of the Bulldogs’ defense.

From a performance standpoint, Dean was at the root of two key third down stops against the Vols’ fast-break offense, knocking down a pass on one play, and dropping scrambling quarterback Hendon Hooker for a tackle-for-loss on another.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team. Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.
NFL
