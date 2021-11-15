ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kfcA_0cxF7Hvi00

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing home visitation guidance by National Content Desk on Scribd

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Guest Guest
4d ago

now why would the government want to stop their imposed elder abuse mandatesare they starting to realize the cruelty imposed on them wow

Reply
6
June Gilbert
2d ago

Apparently not enough people in nursing homes died early on in this pandemic. Pushing vaccines but let all of the illegals in, not about misinformation...they are the reason people are questioning everything, at least the people who think for themselves.

Reply(3)
2
Related
WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
UTICA, NY
foxlexington.com

New federal guidance lifts visitation restrictions in nursing home rooms

“They basically came out with new guidance that said there is no new guidance as far as visitation goes,” said Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village. Sayre Christian Village and other nursing homes no longer have to restrict visitation or access to residents. “I think that each step that...
HEALTH
WOKV

Coronavirus: 8 dead in outbreak at Connecticut nursing home

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — Eight residents of a Connecticut nursing home have died in an outbreak of COVID-19 that has stretched more than a month. Nearly 90 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus in the last seven weeks, CNN reported. Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS News

Hospitals see surge in COVID-19 patients as restrictions are lifted

Three states are allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults, even though federal health officials recommend limiting shots to those patients considered most at risk. California, Colorado and New Mexico have some of the nation's highest rates of new COVID-19 infections. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in some areas, federal health officials fear a winter surge, as more people move their activities indoors. Michael George has the latest.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

US lifts restrictions and opens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, allowing nonessential international travel for the first time since COVID lockdowns began in March 2020. To commemorate the reopening, British Airways...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#The Centers For Medicare#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcbe.org

Nursing Homes Could Be Hard Hit By Federal Vaccine/Testing Mandates

The Ohio Health Care Association says just over half of the staff in the nursing homes it represents are vaccinated against COVID-19, despite efforts to educate and encourage workers to get the shots. Now, the Biden administration is going to require all nursing home workers that get federal funds to get vaccinated by January 4th. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on what to expect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stateofreform.com

Coronavirus lurks and lingers in nursing home patients’ rooms

Even though most COVID-19 cases come from exposure to airborne coronavirus, a new study points to the importance of surfaces as a reservoir of risk in nursing homes — especially certain objects close to the beds of patients who have COVID-19. The study finds that 90% of current COVID patients’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
Reuters

Stellantis to require 14,000 U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stellantis NV will require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, the automaker said on Friday, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year. Nearly 80% of its salaried U.S. workforce self-reported that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy