Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
 4 days ago
Japan Financial Markets A man cycles past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday, with the specter of inflation weighing on sentiment. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

Stocks edged mostly higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77 points, or 0.2%, to 36,176 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Banks and communications stocks led the gains. Bank of America rose 1% and the parent company of Facebook gained 2.4%.

A broad variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending for goods and services also made solid gains. Dollar Tree jumped 13.4% following reports that activist investor Mantle Ridge plans to push the discount retailer to take measures to increase its stock value.

Amazon rose 0.8% and Etsy rose 2.1%.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.6% and weighed down energy companies. Occidental Petroleum fell 1%.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.60% from 1.58% late Friday.

Investors will get an update on the health of the retail sector this week as several big retailers report their latest quarterly results. Home Depot and Walmart will report on Tuesday, followed by Target on Wednesday and Macy's on Thursday.

Wall Street will also get a broader view on spending trends when the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report on Tuesday.

Investors will be watching for any signs that inflation is crimping business operations or consumer spending. Businesses have had to raise prices on a variety of goods to offset higher raw materials costs and are facing a wide range of supply chain problems. Consumers have so far taken price increases in stride, but analysts are concerned that they could start to pull back on spending because of the persistently rising inflation.

Discouraging reports on inflation from the Labor Department last week tripped up the broader market and sent major indexes to their first weekly loss in six weeks.

Stocks end mostly lower, but tech gains push Nasdaq higher

Wall Street closed out a week of choppy trading with stocks mostly lower Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.1% a day after setting an all-time high. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
