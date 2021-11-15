Listen to Unreleased Kiss Demo ‘Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce’

Embedded within the rock n’ roll DNA of American music, Sebastian’s tenure with the Lovin’ Spoonful provided some of the decade’s most iconic hits including “Do You Believe In Magic” and “Summer In The City” (both considered among the greatest songs of all time), and though he’s retained selections in his live set over the years, John had yet to revisit his Spoonful tunes in the studio. At the suggestion of his friend Arlen Roth, a die-hard fan of the Spoonful and its versatile guitarist Zalman Yanovsky, Sebastian began to entertain the idea of an album of instrumental versions. Roth, a bonafide guitar legend himself who’s played with Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, and John Prine, just to name a few (he was also the man tasked with teaching Ralph Macchio how to play a telecaster in the 1986 cult classic Crossroads and is currently teaching Michael Shannon how to be George Jones), had already released deep instrumental explorations of the Rolling Stones as well as the aforementioned Paul & Art. The two set out to give Lovin’ Spoonful songs the same treatment, but in the end, their enthusiasm led to something much grander.

