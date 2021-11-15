ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Listen to Unreleased Kiss Demo ‘Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce’

By Martin Kielty
 4 days ago
Check out a demo of an unused Kiss song, “Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce,” which Gene Simmons prepared ahead of recording Destroyer. It’s one of a number of rare tracks included in an upcoming extended anniversary version of the 1976 LP, due on Friday. The set also contains other alternate mixes and...

