The holidays can be a seriously stressful time pretty much anywhere you go. Personally, the financial stress it puts on people, with the need of time off and an overworked retail industry can add to that anxiety and stress. Plus, there's the imminent snow that we'll have to deal with, and we know how AWESOME Michigan drivers are in the snow. But in general this time of the year can be pretty depressing as well. It's a time of reflection and sometimes thinking back on simpler times can lead to depression.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO