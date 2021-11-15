ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average US prices of gas drops for the first time in months

By Melissa McCrady
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- The national average price of gas dropped 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today according to GasBuddy. Green Bay prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.09/g today. Gas prices in Green Bay are 0.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...

wsbt.com

