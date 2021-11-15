Average US prices of gas drops for the first time in months

RIVERSIDE - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the fifth time in six days, increasing 1.8 cents to $4.576, its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2012. The average price has increased 6.3 cents over the past six days, including 1.6 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago, 21.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.46 greater than one year ago. The 2012 figure included stations in San Bernardino County. The week-to-week increase is higher than the previous two weeks because of two factors, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. ``Our sources tell us that some Southern California ref.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO