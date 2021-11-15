ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of The Best Tea Rooms In Colorado Is Tucked Away In A Majestic Castle

By Annie
 4 days ago

No matter the season or the occasion, there is never a bad time for a spot of tea. While one may think that you have to travel across the ocean to visit an authentic tea room, we as Coloradans are lucky to have several to choose from, including this one that is tucked away inside a majestic castle:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1ymA_0cxEyjNl00
Welcome to the Glen Eyrie Castle!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKSg3_0cxEyjNl00
Located in Colorado Springs, the Glen Eyrie is a stunning English Tudor-inspired castle that was built by and lived in by city founder William Jackson Palmer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIk8K_0cxEyjNl00
While it was once a private home, Glen Eyrie is now open to the public in a number of different capacities, including a hotel, conference center, and - of course - tea room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmxoJ_0cxEyjNl00
Specializing in a different theme for each season, tea at the Glen Eyrie is one that you will never forget, thanks to not only the majestic ambiance but the menu, which consists of tea, soup, salad, sandwiches, canape, and sweets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIJ4l_0cxEyjNl00
Can you imagine having high tea at a castle? So can we!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eAQ3_0cxEyjNl00
Tea at the Glen Eyrie Castle costs $36 per person.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdAbe_0cxEyjNl00
To learn more about the Glen Eyrie Castle - or to make your reservation - please visit their website .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esiBK_0cxEyjNl00
The Glen Eyrie Castle Tea is open Wednesday through Sunday, with reservations available every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Do you have a favorite attraction, event, or restaurant that you would like to see featured here on Only in Colorado? Remember to nominate it here! For even more of our favorite hidden castles around the Centennial State, you are going to want to gas up the car, grab your friends, and take This Road Trip To Colorado’s Most Majestic Castles Is Like Something From A Fairytale.

Address: Glen Eyrie Castle, 3820 N 30th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904, USA

