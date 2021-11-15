One Of The Best Tea Rooms In Colorado Is Tucked Away In A Majestic Castle

No matter the season or the occasion, there is never a bad time for a spot of tea. While one may think that you have to travel across the ocean to visit an authentic tea room, we as Coloradans are lucky to have several to choose from, including this one that is tucked away inside a majestic castle:

Welcome to the Glen Eyrie Castle!

Located in Colorado Springs, the Glen Eyrie is a stunning English Tudor-inspired castle that was built by and lived in by city founder William Jackson Palmer.

While it was once a private home, Glen Eyrie is now open to the public in a number of different capacities, including a hotel, conference center, and - of course - tea room.

Specializing in a different theme for each season, tea at the Glen Eyrie is one that you will never forget, thanks to not only the majestic ambiance but the menu, which consists of tea, soup, salad, sandwiches, canape, and sweets.

Tea at the Glen Eyrie Castle costs $36 per person.

To learn more about the Glen Eyrie Castle - or to make your reservation - please visit their website .

The Glen Eyrie Castle Tea is open Wednesday through Sunday, with reservations available every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Address: Glen Eyrie Castle, 3820 N 30th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904, USA