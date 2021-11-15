All Are to Return to Release Second EP Nov. 26; New Song Posted

Don’t front, you’ve got two minutes to check out something new today. I know everybody’s busy — hey, me too — but Iceland’s Volcanova aren’t asking the world with their new single “No Wheels,” and I’m underselling it by saying it’s worth the time it takes to listen. The three-piece made their debut last year with Radical Waves (review here) and hit the right marks in their classic stoner rock worship, and I don’t know much about anything, but when you call your next release Cosmic Bullshit, it’s safe to say you’re looking for some attention. It’s likewise probably safe to assume they’ll get some doing an 18-date stretch alongside countrymen frontrunners-of-form The Vintage Caravan.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO