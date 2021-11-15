ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

All Are to Return to Release Second EP Nov. 26; New Song Posted

By Scott Heller
theobelisk.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t been that long since the anonymous two-piece All Are to Return released their self-titled debut EP (review here), just over a year, but they’ve apparently gotten noisier and a bit more avant garde in that time if the streaming track “Carceri” is anything to go by. The new release,...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Releases Her Powerful New Song "Be Alive"

After over a year of hiatus, Beyoncé has released new music. The superstar dropped her original song for the upcoming motion picture King Richard yesterday, a soaring, powerful ballad named "Be Alive." The new track, her first since 2020's "Black Parade," is a celebration of resilience and the wins that come from being "hustle personified," which perfectly soundtracks the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and their father and coach Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Effingham Radio

Gabby Barrett Releases New Song Inspired By George Strait

Gabby Barrett has released a new song. “Pick Me Up” is one of four new tracks added to the extended version of her album, Gold Mine. About co-writing the song, she said, “I didn’t really have a song in my repertoire that was laid-back-Country… a riding down the backroads, while listening to George Strait-type of song. I had to pay homage to George Strait because I feel like I’m being adopted into the Texas family with my husband being from Texas.”
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

ALAN JACKSON RELEASES NEW SONG WRITTEN WITH DAUGHTER

Alan Jackson has just released a brand new single, “Racing The Dark,” which he co-wrote with his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman, and is being released in conjunction with her just-released first book “Lemons On Friday.”. The book follows Mattie’s heartbreaking experience of the sudden and tragic loss of her husband...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tartarus Records#Pr
wmmr.com

Scorpions Release Hard-Hitting New Song, ‘Peacemaker’

German hard rockers the Scorpions have been together for more than 50 years, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down, as the band just released a new single. The track, called “Peacemaker,” will arrive on Scorpions’ upcoming 19th album, Rock Believer, which drops Feb. 25. Listen to the new song below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Slipknot return with new song “The Chapeltown Rag”

Slipknot, whose pyro-loving fans made headlines with a mosh pit fire this week, have dropped a new song. "The Chapeltown Rag" is the metal band's first new material since 2019 and is set to appear on a forthcoming album. Details of which remain to be confirmed. Check out "The Chapeltown Rag" below.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

LoCash Release New Song “Beach Boys” On New EP Woods and Water

We are excited about the new EP called “Woods and Water” from our friends Chris and Preston from LoCash. They boys are channeling their backwoods upbringing in this new EP that is out today. There are 5 songs on this EP called “Woods and Water” and check out the first...
MUSIC
UPI News

Coldplay releases new live EP exclusively on Amazon Music

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Friday a new live EP titled Live from Climate Pledge Arena exclusively through Amazon Music. The live EP contains songs that Coldplay performed recently at Seattle's new Climate Pledge Arena. The EP contains live versions of "Viva La Vida," "Human Heart," "People of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
101 WIXX

Lorde releases deluxe ‘﻿Solar Power’﻿ album featuring two new songs

Lorde has released a deluxe version of her new album Solar Power. The expanded set includes two previously unreleased songs from the Solar Power sessions: “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”. “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” Lorde shares. “They didn’t quite fit into the track...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Caracara release new song and video, “Hyacinth”

Philly emo band Caracara are back with "Hyacinth," their first new single since 2019's Better EP and their standalone "Dark Bells" single from that same year. It's a big, soaring, anthemic song that captures the swing-for-the-fences ambition of emo's mainstream 2000s era without feeling like pure revival. It was produced by Will Yip and also released on Yip's Memory Music label. Listen and watch the video below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Nnamdï shares new song “Backseat,” EP release date

Nnamdï has announced details of a new EP. Are You Happy is out this Friday, November 12. You can hear new song "Backseat" below. Are You Happy is Nnamdï's first project since 2020 albums Brat and Krazy Karl. The EP marks the first time the Chicago-based musician has worked with an outside producer. It was produced by electronic artist Lynyn, a.k.a. Nnamdï's Monobody bandmate Conor Mackey. The 5-track project includes "Backseat" plus “Glass Casket (Remix)”— Lynyn's remix of the Brat song.
MUSIC
NME

Mitski to release new song ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow

Mitski will release a brand new song called ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow, the musician has announced on social media. The US artist recently announced her return, sharing her first new material since her 2018 album ‘Be The Cowboy’ outside of collaborations and soundtrack work. Now, more new music is on...
MUSIC
JamBase

Rose Ganache To Release New EP ‘Madness From Two’

Rose Ganache, the indie, alternative Charleston duo of MeShell Wolf and James Coburn, will release their new EP, Madness From Two on Friday, November 12. The album nods to 1990s alternative rock with progressive guitar sounds, strong vocals and features Umphrey’s McGee’s bassist Ryan Stasik and drummer Kris Myers. Wolf...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Volcanova Announce Cosmic Bullshit EP & Tour Dates with The Vintage Caravan; New Song Posted

Don’t front, you’ve got two minutes to check out something new today. I know everybody’s busy — hey, me too — but Iceland’s Volcanova aren’t asking the world with their new single “No Wheels,” and I’m underselling it by saying it’s worth the time it takes to listen. The three-piece made their debut last year with Radical Waves (review here) and hit the right marks in their classic stoner rock worship, and I don’t know much about anything, but when you call your next release Cosmic Bullshit, it’s safe to say you’re looking for some attention. It’s likewise probably safe to assume they’ll get some doing an 18-date stretch alongside countrymen frontrunners-of-form The Vintage Caravan.
ROCK MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Wave Break Release New EP “Puzzle Pieces”

NEW JERSEY, USA | NOVEMBER 5TH, 2021 – Alternative rock project Wave Break have released their sophomore EP “Puzzle Pieces,” out on all digital platforms NOW. The release of “Puzzle Pieces” has been led in by four monthly single releases, including the most recent, “Stop The Car”. The EP is a colorful, bold collection of alternative-tinged tracks that all dip their toes into different elements of punk, emo, and pop. With each single leading up to the release of “Puzzle Pieces,” lead vocalist Kelly Barber has shown a different (and incredibly seasoned) facet of Wave Break, which is now her solo project. “Puzzle Pieces” is unavoidable rock ear candy, and a record that alternative ears will sink their teeth into. About “Puzzle Pieces,” Wave Break states:
ROCK MUSIC
The Boot

Randy Travis Re-Releasing ‘An Old Time Christmas’ With New Songs

Randy Travis will re-release his 1989 Christmas album An Old Time Christmas this holiday season, but with three never-before-released songs. Dropping on Nov. 19, An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) will feature new tracks "Little Toy Trains," "There's a New Kid in Town" and "White Christmas" from the vault, an exciting addition to the certified-Gold original version. The album will be available for preorder on Nov. 12 at Travis' website.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Green Day Release New Song, ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day have released a new song, “Holy Toledo!,” which appears on the soundtrack to the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People. The track features Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool serving up a punk-fueled sound with a Motown twist, making it one of Green Day’s more unique songs of the past few years. “I wanna go where the trouble begins / And the morning after / Smells just like a dirty ashtray / Oh give shame / And lock me in the shower,” Armstrong sings at the song’s onset.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Pup release two new songs, announce 2022 tour

Pup have released two new songs. The songs are called "Waiting" and "Kill Something" and are out now digitally. "Waiting" features guest vocals from Kathryn of NOBRO. The band have also announced tour dates for 2022. Pinkshift, Cloud Nothings, and Sheer Mag will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, November 12. Pup will be touring with Billy Talent and NOBRO this February. Pup released their EP This Place Sucks Ass in 2020 and their last album was Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the songs and tour dates below.
MUSIC
countrymusicnewsblog.com

CreatiVets And Big Machine Label Group Release Second Veterans Day EP

NASHVILLE-based nonprofit CREATIVETS and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP have released their second annual VETERANS DAY EP, this one featuring veteran-written tracks peformed CRAIG MORGAN, HEATH SANDERS, GRANGER SMITH, RANDY ROGERS and JOSH GRIDER, and LOVE AND THEFT. Listen here. The EP — along with the work of CREATIVETS — will...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy