All Are to Return to Release Second EP Nov. 26; New Song Posted

NEW JERSEY, USA | NOVEMBER 5TH, 2021 – Alternative rock project Wave Break have released their sophomore EP “Puzzle Pieces,” out on all digital platforms NOW. The release of “Puzzle Pieces” has been led in by four monthly single releases, including the most recent, “Stop The Car”. The EP is a colorful, bold collection of alternative-tinged tracks that all dip their toes into different elements of punk, emo, and pop. With each single leading up to the release of “Puzzle Pieces,” lead vocalist Kelly Barber has shown a different (and incredibly seasoned) facet of Wave Break, which is now her solo project. “Puzzle Pieces” is unavoidable rock ear candy, and a record that alternative ears will sink their teeth into. About “Puzzle Pieces,” Wave Break states:
Comments / 0