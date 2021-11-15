Norman “Short” Taylor Obituary

Norman Newton Taylor, “Short” (for those of you in Iowa) or “Norm” (if you worked with him at AT&T), 89 years old, of Bethany, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 10 am, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Mercer Adams Chapel in Bethany, Oklahoma. William “Bill” Kalfas of the Church of the Nazarene will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11am – 8 pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Mercer Adams Funeral Service. Burial will follow the funeral at 3pm at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston.

Norman was born in Fontanelle, Iowa on August 14, 1932. He graduated from Anita High School and instead of pursuing a football career; he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict. While stationed in Alabama, he met Carolyn Sue McCorstin and they were married on April 3, 1954.

Norman and Carolyn, who preceded him in death, were married for 65 years. They started their lives together in Iowa, farming the land as Norman did as a child. After a couple of years, their family moved to Oklahoma, where Norman’s farm was downsized but his family grew.

Norman worked as a Supervisor for Western Electric (ATT/Lucent) with Carolyn, until they retired around 1990. They spent their retirement years seeing the world, caring for each other, loving their family and helping their community. Carolyn planned every moment of their lives as they volunteered for the Telephone Pioneers, building wheelchair ramps, serving as casino hosts, playing Santa and Mrs. Clause, helping ring bells with the Salvation Army, and enjoyed the company of good friends. Norman loved eating, watching his grandchildren play ball, dance, and grow. He took care of his family in a way that they will never be able to repay.

Norman is survived by his son, Jaye Taylor and wife Misty; his daughter, Alesia Taylor-DeSouza and husband Daniel; five grandchildren, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Stringer and wife Mandy, Melissa Swanson and husband Jake, Amelia Taylor, Abigail Taylor, and Catherine Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Camden, Sloane, Rhys, Jorge (JJ), and Gabriel. He also leaves, his little sister, Larue Wheelock of Anita, Iowa; many nephews and nieces whom he has watched grow; and more friends than he could ever mention.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Murvin and Madeline Taylor; his brother, Billy; and sister, Juanita. Our thanks and gratitude to Integris Hospice House and Mercy Hospital for their love and care of Norman.