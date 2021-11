One of our very own crime fighting and justice seeking detectives in Central Texas made the trip to California to tell the world just how it's done. According to a report from the Waco Tribune-Herald, Detective Joseph Scaramucci of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit was asked by producers of the Dr. Phil show to travel to Hollywood and appear on an episode that will air December 2.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO