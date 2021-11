The company has raised $80 million, a Series B led by Spectrum Equity, with previous backers Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital and Highgate Technology Ventures also participating. OTA Insight is not disclosing its valuation, but for some idea of its size and operation, it’s used today by some 55,000 properties; and it has been profitable for years already, including through the pandemic. Prior to this, OTA Insight (founded in 2015) had only raised $20 million.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO