Times are tough, but one thing Texans are known for is giving support to your fellow neighbor when they need it most. This month the internet was up in arms when the Stotlers, a Texas family of 11, was interviewed by CNN and revealed that they buy 12 gallons of milk a week. The segment was intended to shed light on the impact of inflation on families, but some viewers were astounded at the sheer amount of milk the family was going through.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO