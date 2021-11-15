ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Linen Closet Overhaul

katheats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the most organized linen closets get messy! Here’s a recap of my recent linen closet overhaul and the steps I took to go from overstuffed to tidy!. Over time, things just get messy. You can see how my linen closet looked three years ago in this post. So how did...

www.katheats.com

Comments / 2

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seattle Times

Glass shower doors bring clear benefits to bathrooms

Q: We’re building a bedroom addition complete with a master bath. We plan to install an alcove-type shower or tub/shower unit. We also want a glass shower door in place of a shower curtain. What glass door choices can work for us?. A: Upgrading to a glass door for a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

This Is How Experts Clean Bathroom Tile

Though we’d all love our bathrooms to remain relaxing, grime-free spaces, the reality is that with regular use, these rooms can get downright dirty—fast. Especially if you have bathroom tile, the spaces where you go to get clean (like your shower) can go from dazzling to dingy thanks to the buildup of dirt, soap scum, and even mildew. Without the proper care and cleaning, dirty tiles can quickly turn your bathroom from a spa-like oasis to a room at the top of your deep clean list.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#Linens#The Closet#Clothes Closet#Linen Closet Overhaul#Cleaning
Aspen Daily News

Ask a broker: Are white and gray passé for a kitchen remodel?

Gray has been glorious for almost a decade now. New homes, custom homes and remodels have used (and some might say overused) the gray-and-white combo as a go-to. Combined with modern architecture and interior design, gray is the workhorse of color. It’s neutral, soft, calm — and goes with everything.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

28 Laundry Room Shelving Ideas That Are Pretty and Functional

If you are looking to add storage to your laundry room, there are a multitude of options that can work for any space or budget. Think open shelves, shelves tucked behind cabinets, shelving systems you can install yourself, and DIY or custom-built shelving that will maximize every last inch of this crucial hub in your home, no matter how big or small. Whether you’re looking to install new shelves or organize and style the shelves you’ve got, here are some clever ideas for an organized and stylish laundry room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
amazinginteriordesign.com

Styling Your Living Room – The Must-Haves!

Want to get your living room design right first time? Well, knowing that you need to design your living room can be a tricky, especially if you want to design a living room and starting for the first time. Perhaps, if you have moved into a new house or you ought to begin with a thorough renovation plan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Decorate a Living Room: 12 Expert Interior Design Tips

In every home, whether it be an apartment or a house, the living room tends to be a place that's used for more than one purpose. As a result, figuring out how to decorate this multifunctional space can be a bit tricky. Starting with the floor plan, a thoughtful layout should flow well and shouldn't feel overcrowded. Once that's squared away, you can get to the fun part: decorating. But don't be fooled: Sprucing up your living room can be quite daunting. There are a lot of things to think about, after all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

Secondhand Furnishings and DIY Handiwork Transformed This Outdated 1973 Ranch

There's not a wall, floor, or window that didn't receive some TLC from Jeff and Catherine Whittaker when they overhauled their Charlotte ranch. The couple honored the home's '70s heritage (and saved major money) by rescuing vintage furniture from thrift stores and estate sales, refreshing scores from Craigslist and Facebook, and reusing existing pieces for the couple and their three girls, Hazel, 8, and 6-year-old twins Margot and Louise.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A One-Day, $94 Hack Gives a Basic IKEA MALM Dresser a Style Boost

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The great thing about IKEA furniture? Even if you’re not located near enough to an IKEA store for a shopping trip, you’re likely to find a number of pieces secondhand that are ready for a second life. That’s how Chi GB-Dumaka (@thegbresidence) found her IKEA MALM dresser, which she scooped up for a very reasonable £55 on Facebook Marketplace.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,000 IKEA Built-In Storage Hack Saves a Cluttered Basement

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fact: Living with kiddos means living with their toys. Although it’s not realistic for toys to be neatly hidden away at all times in a living room that looks like it belongs in a magazine, there are some great design tricks out there to mitigate toy clutter. (Check out AT’s sister site, Cubby, for TONS of inspo for living, decorating, organizing, and cleaning with kids.)
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

Best Area Rugs for Hardwood Floors

It can really tie the room together when it's done right. Check out how to pick the right area rug with these inspired choices. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTLA.com

Best bunk bed with a desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bunk beds are an ideal sleeping solution for shared rooms without a lot of space to accommodate two beds. Bunk beds with desks take the space-saving design even further by incorporating a workstation. Some even include shelves and drawers to provide children additional storage space for their belongings, making them truly an all-in-one solution for several needs.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy