The Alliance Girls Golf team had multiple reasons to celebrate following the end of their season. The Bulldogs honored 5 seniors on this years team: Morgan Young, Julia Wilson, Chloe Mann, Donna LeMunyan and Annika Fuchs. Alliance competed in eight competitions, placing as high as 3rd at Sidney and Mitchell and shooting a team best score of 425 at Ogallala. Seniors Julia Wilson and Morgan Young were All Western Conference. Julia Wilson placed in the Top 10 in each event and qualified for the State Tournament. Senior Morgan Young signed to play golf at the college level at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO