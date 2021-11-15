ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Mix: Jamestown Revival, Wynne and Christo, The Dodos

By Ray Gill, Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis folk rock duo, comprised of childhood friends Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay, has been making music for over a decade. For their latest album, the two took things in a slightly different direction by recording for the first time without electric guitars. The extra focus on songwriting harmony paid off...

Monday Mix: Andy Shauf, Loyal Lobos, Marissa Nadler

Canadian singer/songwriter Andy Shauf dropped his seventh album titled “Wilds” in September. The record kicks off with the track “Judy (Wilds),” which first made an appearance (with a completely different arrangement) as part of a collection of b-sides from his previous album “Neon Skyline.” Sonically, it’s a perfect blend of simplicity and joy with harmonious vocals that follow the mundane task of buying lottery tickets on a Wednesday afternoon.
Jamestown Revival Reflect on Recent Times On New Single “These Days”

With a swaggering waltz, close harmonies, and a wealth of slide guitars, Jamestown Revival has perfectly encapsulated the dog days of feeling stranded by the events of the last two years in their brand new single, “These Days.” Straddling the line of good-time music and down-and-out feelings, “These Days” feels universal; a blurry memory of a worldwide shared experience, albeit a little closer to home for those who found themselves out of work for months on end. “‘These Days’ is about being down in the dumps, hamstrung, and unable to work,” say Jamestown Revival bandmates Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. “The past year needs no introduction. As the months rolled on by, there were surely days when it felt like it got the best of us. We wrote this song on one of those days.” Fans can hear “These Days” now at this link.
Jamestown Revival Lament a Life Interrupted With ‘These Days’

Americana duo Jamestown Revival capture the frustration of a strange moment in history with the new track, “These Days,” presenting an old-time anthem with a thoroughly modern soul. Released last week by the acclaimed Texas duo of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, the track takes a sonic snapshot of life...
The Dodos : Grizzly Peak

The Dodos have forged onward for the better part of 15 years, building up a resolute musical vision together against strong odds. From the outset, guitarist-vocalist Meric Long and drummer Logan Kroeber’s self-proclaimed (and oddly specific) sonic manifesto has been to generate songs that sound like they emanate from the interior of an acoustic guitar—turbulent, but also brisk and invigorating. Their 2008 breakout record, Visiter, was both a high mark for their booming approach, as well as most listeners’ introduction to the band. The pair have sent out other kinds of searching vectors since that sophomore release, employing new instrumentation (vibraphone!), and expanding the project’s membership with an intimate loop of collaborators, live bandmates and producers, among them Neko Case, Phil Ek and the late Christopher Reimer, all edging toward the elusive sound in their heads. Few of the pair’s experiments flew very far afield: Long and Kroeber have nobly kept to their overarching core ambitions, generating an uncommonly focused discography of seven prior records (on a slate of iconic indie labels). It’s a testament to their long-game, too, that The Dodos’ releases are almost always compared only to themselves, their discography an all-encompassing closed loop. In the age of streaming music, with its genre fluidity and limitless grab-bag of influences, this kind of creative steadfastness is a rare feat.
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celebrate New Album Raise The Roof with Global YouTube Performance Livestream This Friday, November 19th, 1pm EST

Upcoming Appearances Include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music Listening Party & More. New Track "Somebody Was Watching Over Me" ﻿Out Thursday. This Friday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrate the historic release of Raise The Roof (Rounder Records), their first new album...
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
Offset Welcomes His Brother Home From Prison After 15 Years

Rapper Offset joyously welcomed his brother back to the real world this week after he served a fifteen-year sentence in prison. The beautiful moment was captured on video, showing Offset running up to his brother and giving him a big hug. It's presently unclear what Offset's brother was locked up...
Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Shares ‘One of the Only’ Pics from Trip Up Chopaca Mountain

Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown‘s latest adventure took him up Chopaca Mountain, where he managed to snap a single selfie. “Hi friends! This is one of the only pictures I got to take wile I was on the mountain, it was a really good trip,” Matt begins. Courtesy of this latest post to Instagram, fans of the former reality star and full-time Outsider get a rare glimpse into his adventures. Matt shares often, but he’s also one to enjoy nature on his trips instead of constantly having his phone out. As a result, Matt says he was only able to snap this one photo.
