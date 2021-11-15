Monday Mix: Jamestown Revival, Wynne and Christo, The Dodos

The Dodos have forged onward for the better part of 15 years, building up a resolute musical vision together against strong odds. From the outset, guitarist-vocalist Meric Long and drummer Logan Kroeber’s self-proclaimed (and oddly specific) sonic manifesto has been to generate songs that sound like they emanate from the interior of an acoustic guitar—turbulent, but also brisk and invigorating. Their 2008 breakout record, Visiter, was both a high mark for their booming approach, as well as most listeners’ introduction to the band. The pair have sent out other kinds of searching vectors since that sophomore release, employing new instrumentation (vibraphone!), and expanding the project’s membership with an intimate loop of collaborators, live bandmates and producers, among them Neko Case, Phil Ek and the late Christopher Reimer, all edging toward the elusive sound in their heads. Few of the pair’s experiments flew very far afield: Long and Kroeber have nobly kept to their overarching core ambitions, generating an uncommonly focused discography of seven prior records (on a slate of iconic indie labels). It’s a testament to their long-game, too, that The Dodos’ releases are almost always compared only to themselves, their discography an all-encompassing closed loop. In the age of streaming music, with its genre fluidity and limitless grab-bag of influences, this kind of creative steadfastness is a rare feat.

