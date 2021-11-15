November 15th: Brian Cross HR 2

Host of Fat Guys at the Movies, Kevin Carr talks about new and upcoming movie releases and Gail dives into the case of Jonelle Matthews. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Emergency response expert, Mark Herrara talks about the Astroworld Festival where 8 people died and what measures could have been put into place to prevent this. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Dr. Gade, Author of “Wounding Warriors,” talks about why suicide prevention doesn’t work for most veterans and where we go from here. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
President and CEO of the Greeley Area Chamber, Jaime Henning talks about their Young Professionals event, where it is and where you can find more information. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Public Information Officer for Northern Water, Jeff Stahla updates listeners on all things water. Brady Hull, Host of the Hull Show talks about what’s going on after a busy weekend in sports. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS...
Gail talks about how many kids think that various meat products are sourced from plants and defines the new age term cheugy and what it means. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
There’s no place like home, whether it be the vapid acres of prairie in Kansas or the Belair Cantina-esque curves of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. With the Bucks returning from their five-game East Coast road trip with a decidedly mixed record of 6-8, a five game home stand couldn’t really come at a better time.
Organizer for the No Jabs for Jobs rally, Lesley Hollywood talks about the COVID-19 vaccine being mandated, folks losing their jobs over the matter and where they can find more information for the event. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn...
So yeah. That happened. Let’s recap the weekend... Terrible. Horrible. No good. VERY BAD. I wrote a pithy version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Because, at this point, why wax poetic and use lots of words when we can cut straight to the point?. Miami-FSU Film Review.
Home Events held at Tecumseh High School or Middle School. Tickets will open up the week of the event. If possible wait until the day of the event to purchase tickets. We still have contract tracing and quarantining. November 20th – Varsity Boys Basketball @ Wittenberg vs. Catholic Centrl –...
Iowa State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) will look to build off its strong win over Texas this week when it travels to Lubbock, Tex. to take on Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4). The Red Raiders have had a busy few weeks following the firing of Matt Wells. Sonny Cumbie is currently serving as the program's interim head coach but Joe McGuire will assume the role of head coach when the season ends. Texas Tech enters the game off its bye week.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Lady Knights defeated Brown County 57-25 on Friday evening. In other action the Washington Lady Hatchets also won at home, topping the Sullivan Lady Arrows 52-43.
We’ve got a ton of new records showing up in our weekly best-seller top-ten this week! This includes our new number-one! TAYLOR SWIFT is back in the top spot once again with Red (Taylor’s Version). This is her latest entry in her admirable series of re-recordings of her classic albums that various nefarious industry players managed to buy out from her control. (Dig into the music industry weeds here) Definitely a fresh spin on the 2012 breakout record.
Comments / 0