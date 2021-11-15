November 15th: Brian Cross HR 2

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) will look to build off its strong win over Texas this week when it travels to Lubbock, Tex. to take on Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4). The Red Raiders have had a busy few weeks following the firing of Matt Wells. Sonny Cumbie is currently serving as the program's interim head coach but Joe McGuire will assume the role of head coach when the season ends. Texas Tech enters the game off its bye week.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO