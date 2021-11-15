ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lasers May Be the Future of Weed Control

myklgr.com
 5 days ago

Carbon Robotics is working on what may be the future of weed control in agriculture. They’re building a rectangular vehicle a little smaller than a compact sedan, which rolls across farmland. While it’s...

www.myklgr.com

Siskiyou Daily

Weed control: How to protect your lawn from invasive plants

Q: Due to the drought and water use restrictions, I reduced the number of times I was watering my lawn this summer. I now have weeds invading. Can you recommend a way to rid my lawn of the weeds without killing my grass?. A: Kudos to you for doing your...
GARDENING
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Future cars may offer personal sound zones — no earphones needed

Road trips can seem extra-long when someone else’s annoying music fills the car. What if you could listen to only your music without headphones and no one else would hear it? Although that may sound futuristic, the technology is closer than you might think. Researchers in France are working to deliver such personal sound zones that adapt as conditions in your car change.
MUSIC
Herald-Journal

War on Weeds—weeds are everybody’s problem

Perennial Pepperweed (Lepidium latifolium) is a native to southern Europe and western Asia. It was likely introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in sugar beet seed. It invades meadows, roadsides, pastures, riparian areas, ditch banks, and other sites that remain moist most of the growing season. Perennial Pepperweed typically...
AGRICULTURE
Jamestown Sun

Overwintered cattle may spread weed seeds

Producers who have relocated their cattle out of state for winter feeding this year should consider having a weed management protocol in place when the cattle return, according North Dakota State University Extension specialists. “If you have sent your cattle to areas where there are known Palmer amaranth, waterhemp or...
AGRICULTURE
#Weed Control#Weeds#Lasers#Carbon Robotics#Autonomous Laser Weeder#Nafb News Service
ScienceAlert

Ancient Pine Cone Trapped in Amber Shows a Super-Rare Form of Plant 'Parenting'

An exceptional amber deposit from roughly 40 million years ago has captured a rare form of parental care in plants – so rare it's only been reported once before on Earth. Within the deep yellow depths of this beautiful fossil, you can still make out the seeds of an ancient pine cone. What makes it so unusual is that seeds are already germinating, sprouting with greenery before their cone has 'delivered birth'. Usually, pine cones fall to the ground and then open up when the climate becomes warm and dry, releasing their seeds into the soil, where they then germinate on their...
WILDLIFE
Fast Company

This new exhibition helps you visualize the future using gesture-controlled LED screens

If someone asked you to imagine your life in 10 days, what would you see? And what about 10 years from now—can you picture it just as clearly?. Imagining the future can be hard because our brains aren’t wired to think that far ahead. Speculations, conjectures, and uncertainties make the future a nebulous place. And if we can’t get a clear idea of what our future might look like tomorrow, then how can we make the right decisions today? That question lies at the heart of a dazzling new exhibition called Futures. Opening today inside the long-closed Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C., Futures combines more than 150 ideas, objects, and technological innovations, collected from 23 Smithsonian museums and research centers, that paint a multifaceted portrait of what our future may hold.
SCIENCE
Wired

Astronaut Gear of the Future May Fight Bone and Muscle Loss

This team, called SpaceX Crew-2, spent much of the past half-year in orbit doing spacefaring scientific work, like testing out “tissue chips,” small-scale analogs of human organs. But they also whiled away the hours as gym rats: Six days a week, they had a 2.5-hour exercise block to reduce the damage that living in space can do to the body. Space, as they say, is hard. But it’s particularly hard on humans. Radiation, lack of gravity, and living in confined spaces each take their tolls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
