This article originally appeared in our 2021 November/December issue of Local Profile magazine. Zane Williams has been called one of the best storytellers in country music. He’s been slinging stories on stages all around the country and here locally at Cadillac Pizza for Zane’s night, which usually happens whenever he’s not touring with his new band, Wilder Blue. The Texas-based outfit is a five-man harmony-driven powerhouse in the borderland between musical genres, knocking down “gates that separate that country, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock.”

