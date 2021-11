Las Vegas, Nevada, November 4, 2021 — Producer/guitarist Wayne Sermon and his bandmates in Imagine Dragons entered the studio with Rick Rubin to record their latest album after months separated by the COVID19 lockdowns. Although the in-person sessions were cathartic for the group, they also demonstrated how productive they had been in their separation when they arrived with dozens of completed songs that they considered among their best. The ability to work remotely and draw upon the feelings of isolation and longing gave the group a fresh, creative energy, and has resulted in Mercury – Act 1, their most potent album yet. As one of the driving creative forces in the group, Sermon relied on his well-stocked home studio and his Amphion Two18 and BaseTwo25 bass extension system during this process.

