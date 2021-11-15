ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Local business owner creates holiday reading opportunity for children

By Gailyn Markham
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Jennifer Bowling, owner and creator of Perfectly Planned and Consign & Design Furniture Studio in Beckley, has always believed in the power of literacy. This holiday season, she is hoping to instill that belief in the community’s youth.

Bowling will be hosting a free reading event at her furniture store on Ragland Road every Saturday from November 20 to December 18, 2021. At both noon and 1 p.m., leaders in the community will read holiday-themed books, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, The Night Before Jesus, Little Red Slay, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more, to children.

Children are welcome to stay for one or both of the stories, which will be approximately 15 minutes in length. Afterward, they can deposit their Christmas wish list and choose from one of 200 books to take home with them. Refreshments and snacks will be provided, and some Christmas elves may even make an appearance.

“Reading has been a passion of mine for a very long time. If a child does not have literacy skills early on, it’s a very big disadvantage for them to succeed in this world,” Bowling said, adding that she plans to host this reading event annually.

“Every child is welcome. Some children celebrate Christmas, some celebrate Hanukkah, some don’t celebrate it at all. It’s not about that; It’s about the fact that every single child needs to come to my store and hear that they can grow up and be anything they want.”

For more information, visit Consign & Design Furniture Studio on Facebook or call the store at 681-238-6212 and ask to speak with Kelly Bonds, Director of Operations.

Consign & Design Furniture Studio is located at 580 Ragland Road across from Peerless Block.

