Tom Brady was extremely grumpy during his super-quick press conference after Sunday's loss

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
If you threw two interceptions in a game and then eventually watched your defense give up a near-11-minute touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach, you might be as grumpy as Tom Brady.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Washington Football Team on the road 29-19, and after the contest, Brady was NOT happy.

You can see just how unhappy he was while speaking to reporters after the game, in an under-two-minutes availability that started with the legendary QB telling the gathered media, “Make it quick.”

You think he’s mad? See for yourself:

Yikes.

