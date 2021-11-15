ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia State Historic Preservation Survey and Planning Grants Available

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Applications are now being accepted for FY 2022 Historic Preservation Survey and Planning grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH). Approximately $90,000 will be awarded from funding appropriated by the United States Congress for preservation efforts through the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund.

Grant funds are awarded on a matching basis. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked Nov. 15, 2021.

State or local government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, for-profit organizations or firms, educational institutions and Certified Local Governments (CLG) are eligible to apply. Eligible projects include architectural and archaeological surveys, preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations, heritage education programs relating to preservation activities (i.e. hands-on window or masonry workshops), pre-development activities and comprehensive planning documents projects. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2023.

A complete grant package, including program descriptions describing funding priorities and selection criteria, is available by contacting Christy Moore, SHPO Grants Coordinator, at (304) 558-0240 ext. 720, or by writing the SHPO, WV Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300 or on our web site at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/.

A competitive process is used to determine the recipients. An outside grant panel reviews and makes recommendations to the West Virginia Archives and History Commission. The final decision will be made by the Commission. The projects are selected based on how they best meet the established priorities and criteria stated in the grant application packets. All grant monies must be administered in accordance with federal and state requirements.

The announcement of grantees is planned for April 2022, contingent upon receipt of an allocation by the National Park Service.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History brings together the state’s past, present and future through programs and services in the areas of archives and history, the arts, historic preservation and museums. Visit the Department’s web site at www.wvculture.org for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Completes First Phase of Main Replacement Project Along Washington Street

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that it has completed the first of three phases in an estimated $1.5 million-dollar infrastructure upgrade project along Washington Street in Charleston. The project is replacing approximately 1,800 feet of 12” cast iron water main from Morris to Shrewsbury streets. Weather permitting, the entire project is on schedule to be completed by December 31.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Awards Inclusion and Diversity Grants to 13 Organizations Across the State

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today 13 recipients of the company’s inaugural Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program. The first of its kind in West Virginia and throughout American Water’s footprint, nearly $15,000 will be awarded to organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training and community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion and diversity in communities across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce RAISE Grant for Infrastructure Improvements in Charleston

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $1,750,000 Rebuilding Americas Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) grant to support the Charleston Capital Connector Project. Specifically, the funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and will upgrade approximately 3.5 miles of the Kanawha Boulevard East and approximately 0.25 miles of the adjacent Greenbrier Street corridors. The project will also plan and design bike lane extensions to the South Side Bridge and 35th Street Bridge.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Three ARC Grants

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a total of $733,887 in grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). “Whether it’s rural...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

NRGRDA hosts Economic Development Outlook Summit at Black Knight

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Thursday morning, stakeholders, community members and state leaders joined at the Black Knight Country Club to attend the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) annual Economic Development Outlook Summit. According to Jenna Belcher, Executive Director of the NRGRDA, yearly, Dr. John Eskins, Director of the...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

128-year-old West Virginia church collapses in the night

BRAMWELL, WV (AP) — A 128-year-old West Virginia church collapsed suddenly in the middle of the night on Thursday, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported. Bramwell’s historic Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which has stood since 1893, caved in about midnight, Mayor Louise Stoker told the paper. The church’s original congregation included...
BRAMWELL, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production increases

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +1.3%, with a decrease in production from the CAPP region of the state (-1%) offset by a +2.7% increase in production from the state’s NAPP region. Year to date, West Virginia coal production is 19.7% higher than the same 46 weeks of 2020. +30.1% from the NAPP region of the state and +7.2% from the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christy Moore
Lootpress

Ribbon Cutting for Playground at Stoco Park

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce the opening of a new playground at Stoco Community Park in Coal City, WV. The official ceremony will feature a ribbon-cutting to inaugurate the new play space. The Ribbon Cutting Event will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, November...
COAL CITY, WV
Lootpress

BSC Engineering Technology Industry Advisory Board Established

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly a dozen selected industry leaders joined 30 Bluefield State College Engineering Technology students, faculty and administrators for the first meeting of Bluefield State College’s Industry Advisory Board (IAB), November 16. The new IAB will provide insight as the Engineering Technology programs’ curricula become even more precisely tuned to develop graduates that meet the skilled workforce needs in the field.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Annual Tree Lighting in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community and media are invited to the City of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will take place Monday, November 22, 2021. 5:30 pm at the tree near the “Tailyard” Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue with Mayor Ron Martin welcoming guests. Enjoy free hot chocolate, candy canes, and music by second-grade students from Bluefield Primary.
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvdach#Clg#Shpo Grants Coordinator#Wv Department Of Arts
Lootpress

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offers non-opioid option to managing postsurgical pain

KANAWHA CITY, W.V. – In an effort to provide an improved postsurgical recovery experience for patients and curb the use of opioid pain medications, Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) recently adopted a novel approach to managing postsurgical pain. Known as multimodal pain management, this change in approach demonstrates the proactive stance MSOFS is taking against the overreliance on opioids.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Reynolds honors Chief

BENWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Friends and family confirm it came as a complete surprise to Benwood Chief of Police Frank J. Longwell when Delegate Charlie Reynolds (R-Marshall) presented him with a legislative citation today. The citation notes that Chief Longwell is a native of Benwood “and truly loves the town.”...
BENWOOD, WV
Lootpress

Hospice of Southern W.Va to host Annual Angel Tree Ceremony

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia will host its annual Angel Tree Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 19 at Crossroads Mall. The ceremony will feature the lighting of the tree, the placing of the angels, and songs from the St. Francis School choir. According to...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy