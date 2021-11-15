ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

DHHR officials participate in Concord’s ‘Pizza with the Commissioner’

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Concord University Social Work Department hosted “Pizza with the Commissioner” on Oct. 27. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) officials participated in the luncheon event in the Pais Fellowship Hall which was held for students interested in a career in the social work field.

Representing the DHHR were Jeffrey Pack, Commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services; Melanie Urquhart, Deputy Commissioner of Field Operations/South; and Edwin Bennett, Social Services Coordinator at the Mercer County office. Each of these DHHR officials are graduates of Concord University.

Students, faculty, and staff had the opportunity to enjoy pizza and socialize with the DHHR officials at the gathering. The Department officials presented pertinent information about the DHHR and employment opportunities. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about the DHHR.

In conjunction with the DHHR, the Concord University Social Work Department offers Public IV-E scholarships at both the BSW and MSW levels. Through this program, an accepted student receives a scholarship for tuition and a stipend each semester. The student then works for the DHHR after graduation. The Concord University Social Work Department is the largest provider of Public IV-E scholarships in the state as a part of a commitment to producing highly trained and educated social workers in West Virginia.

