The Braves have added a few familiar names to the 40-man roster before the deadline leading up to the Rule 5 Draft. This does not mean Waters, Wilson, or Woods is getting called up to the majors. I wrote about it earlier this week, and I expected all three of them to be added to the 40-man roster so another Major League Team couldn’t poach them. Daysbel Hernandez, Trey Harris, and Justin Dean were among other Top 30 Prospects (via MLB.com) that were not protected, but it’s unlikely any of them are selected. Waters may not be in the majors yet, but I don’t think it will be too long of a wait if he continues to cut down his strikeouts and show off his five tools.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO