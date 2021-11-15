Aeon is a point between two worlds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tile has transformative power, whether it’s used in the bathroom, kitchen, or even outdoors. It can add plenty of character to any space, and is also an excellent and (sometimes) budget-friendly way to modernize a dated room. Lately, I’m extra into tactile tile, that is, tile with raised details and relief, which really adds a contemporary touch (no pun intended!) to the walls of a home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO