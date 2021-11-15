ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick wore a beautiful jacket to his press conference and NFL fans had jokes

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIrdK_0cxEcDPB00

Bill Belichick is arguably the best coach in NFL history. He’s also one of the most interesting dressers in NFL history.

I’m sure he cares more about the coaching part of all that but still, I think he’ll also long be remembered for the incredible clothes he has worn during his legendary career.

Remember just a few weeks ago when he showed up to a game in Los Angeles looking like a father who woke up in the middle of the night and yelled at everyone at his kids’ sleepover party to shut the heck up? It was a tremendous look.

Well, on Monday morning he showed up to his press conference with a new coat… and it looked amazing.

He even enjoyed getting a compliment on it:

Beautiful.

NFL fans had reactions to this wonderful coat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Rochiewbz#Brepwbz#Jtackeff#Kraigwith A K
NESN

Ex-Patriots Punter Shares Hilarious Story About Bill Belichick, Tom Brady

Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Bill Belichick Reportedly Met His Girlfriend

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t talk much about his personal life, but the New England Patriots leader is in a committed relationship. Belichick has been dating Linda Holliday for several years. The New England Patriots head coach and his girlfriend reportedly met at a nightclub. According to Fan...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Listed As Highest-Paid Head Coach In U.S. Sports

FOXBORO (CBS) —  The Patriots have always been tight-lipped about Bill Belichick’s salary, but it is no secret that he has a pretty big figure on his paystubs. We now know that Belichick is not just the highest-earning coach in the NFL, but that the hooded one is the highest-paid coach in all of U.S. sports. That comes thanks to a new list by Sportico. Kurt Badenhausen published a list of the Highest-Paid Coaches In U.S. Sports on Wednesday, and Belichick is above everyone else in the world of sports coaching. According to the list, Belichick is earning an average annual...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Salary News

Bill Belichick has been one of the most consistently successful coaches in American professional sports over the last two decades with the New England Patriots. He’s won six Super Bowls and has had just two losing seasons in his 22 years at the helm, pretty much making him the undisputed, best coach in NFL history.
NFL
SB Nation

Bill Belichick is still his own fashion icon

It’s hard to tell Bill Belichick what to do after arguably the greatest head coaching career in NFL history. Belichick has made nine trips to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, and he’s won six championships. Life has been harder since Tom Brady moved to Tampa Bay, but Belichick remains the same guy he’s always been.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Judon has some serious praise for Bill Belichick

Matthew Judon has only played 10 games for the New England Patriots, but he's already made an impact like few other free agent signings in franchise history. After recording half a sack in New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, the former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher matched his career high in sacks for a season with 9.5 and has been arguably the best player for a Patriots defense that is suddenly gelling on all fronts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick speaks out on Cam Newton after triumphant return to Panthers

Cam Newton made his much-anticipated debut for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and while he wasn’t exactly the best player on the field for his squad, there’s also no denying that the former league MVP made a significant impact for the Panthers as they took down the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-10 blowout win. Bill Belichick, Newton’s former coach with the New England Patriots, has spoken out about the 32-year-old’s return to action and at this point, it is clear that the Pats shot-caller is more than happy to see Newton back on the field.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy