Bill Belichick wore a beautiful jacket to his press conference and NFL fans had jokes

Bill Belichick is arguably the best coach in NFL history. He’s also one of the most interesting dressers in NFL history.

I’m sure he cares more about the coaching part of all that but still, I think he’ll also long be remembered for the incredible clothes he has worn during his legendary career.

Remember just a few weeks ago when he showed up to a game in Los Angeles looking like a father who woke up in the middle of the night and yelled at everyone at his kids’ sleepover party to shut the heck up? It was a tremendous look.

Well, on Monday morning he showed up to his press conference with a new coat… and it looked amazing.

He even enjoyed getting a compliment on it:

Beautiful.

NFL fans had reactions to this wonderful coat.