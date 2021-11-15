Bindi and Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day: 'I Still Look Up to Him'

Maybe Steve Irwin had an inkling that something wasn't right. While on the "I've Got News For You" podcast, Steve's longtime pal and producer John Stainton recalled "The Crocodile Hunter" giving a "very, very weird" speech to the cast and crew just before filming the documentary "Ocean's Deadliest." "A couple of days before we started the show, he made a little speech to all the crew that were up there catching crocs for his research trip — which I joined at the end with our crew," John said. "He was sort of thanking them all for being who they were and for helping him. It was like a finale speech." Unfortunately, it was indeed Steve's last speech, as the beloved conservationist was killed on Sept. 4, 2006, when he was impaled by a stingray barb at Australia's Batt Reef off the coast of Queensland. He was filming the show when the incident happened. Oddly, John said he felt uneasy about the trip too, indicating he had a "premonition" of his own death, which inspired him to write a living will and undergo multiple medical checks before filming.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO