Chicago, IL

Statement from Chancellor Robert J. Zimmer on his role for the University of Austin

uchicago.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was asked to serve in an advisory role to the University of Austin by its founding president, Dr. Pano Kanelos. This board had no fiduciary, oversight or...

news.uchicago.edu

wchstv.com

WVU President Gee defends his 'advisory role' to the University of Austin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The president of West Virginia University has issued a statement after he said some concerns were expressed in the university community about his involvement with the University of Austin, a controversial new school slated to open soon. Addressing students, faculty, staff and alumni, Gee said Monday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Gee issues letter regarding advisory role position at University of Austin

MORGANTOWN — President Gordon Gee sent a letter to West Virginia University faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends Nov. 8 to address concerns raised by his advisory role at the University of Austin noting this opportunity highlights how transformation across the WVU System can help lift all of higher education.
COLLEGES
KVUE

University of Austin set to open to combat 'culture of censorship'

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding critical race theory in schools. A private liberal arts school, the University of Austin, is planning to open soon. The university, founded by people from universities such as Harvard, the University of Chicago and Stanford University, is "dedicated to the...
AUSTIN, TX
ecsu.edu

Provost Farrah J. Ward and Vice Chancellor Gary Brown Complete Prestigious AASCU Millennium Leadership Initiative

Elizabeth City State University Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Farrah J. Ward, and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Dr. Gary Brown, have completed the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) Millennium Leadership Initiative (MLI) institute. The AASCU’s MLI institute is a leadership development program providing...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
MarketRealist

Journalist Bari Weiss Plans to Create the University of Austin

American journalist and opinion writer Bari Weiss has a storied background with the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Tablet Magazine. Now, she's expanding her resume to include academia with the creation of the University of Austin. Article continues below advertisement. Here's what we know...
COLLEGES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Southern University Shreveport Chancellor Ellis to step down at end of 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. — Southern University Shreveport Chancellor Rodney Ellis has resigned his position effective Dec 31. Ellis, who has served as chancellor since 2016, has also requested to take personal leave until his effective resignation date to focus on personal and family matters. “It has been an honor to serve...
COLLEGES
dmagazine.com

The University of North Texas Will Have an M.D. as Its New Chancellor

The University of North Texas System Board of Regents has named Dr. Michael R. Williams the only finalist to be the system’s Chancellor. The president of the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) at Fort Worth was unanimous after months of consideration. Williams will be the system’s fourth...
FORT WORTH, TX
Crain's Chicago Business

U of C's Zimmer quits Austin university board

University of Chicago chancellor Robert Zimmer is distancing himself from the University of Austin, a newly announced institution that’s drawn scrutiny for its critiques of higher education and politicized nature, officials said today. He's the second mainstream academic and current university leader to clarify his position about the project following West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, who said he also doesn't agree with all its virtues.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Nebraskan

University of Nebraska-Lincoln in search of a new vice chancellor

The internal search for the new executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is underway, with hopes of a new executive vice chancellor by Jan. 1. Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development Bob Wilhelm will serve as the interim executive vice chancellor effective Saturday,...
LINCOLN, NE
Austin Chronicle

Newly Announced University of Austin Struggles to Make the Grade

School sheds founding board members, reports seven-figure donations. Fed up with California's bureaucratic restrictions on everything from his business to his backyard, Joe Lonsdale uprooted his family and took his talents to Austin amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lonsdale, who co-founded Palantir Technologies with Trumpish tech goon Peter Thiel, told right-wing media mini-mogul Ben Shapiro last year that Texas offered a haven for "builders" like himself: "Why am I in [the Bay Area], where everyone hates the people who are creating things and where our city's so dysfunctional? We're building in Texas and it's really easy to do it."
AUSTIN, TX
syr.edu

Chancellor Syverud Addresses Nov. 17 Meeting of the University Senate

In his remarks to the University Senate today, Chancellor Kent Syverud encouraged the campus community to get their flu shot, gave updates on key leadership searches and the DEIA Strategic Plan. The full text of his remarks is below. Thank you, Professor Stokes-Rees. I am going to be brief. We...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oracle

Provost Wilcox to step down from his role next year

USF Executive Vice President and Provost Ralph Wilcox will step down from his role next year, Interim President Rhea Law announced in a universitywide email Monday morning. The search for Wilcox’s successor will begin in the spring semester once a new university president is hired. Wilcox’s decision was made based on his desire to spend more time with his family, according to his letter to the USF community.
COLLEGES
uchicago.edu

UChicago Professors and Grad Students Among 2021’s Highly Cited Researchers

More than 30 professors and graduate students at the University of Chicago were among Clarivate’s annual list of Highly Cited Researchers. The list, which included University of Chicago President, Paul Alivisatos, John D. MacArthur Distinguished Service Professor in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, the Department of Chemistry, and the College, featured several Polsky-supported researchers who have patented new innovations and launched startups across various industries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons To Retire

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons will retire at the end of the school year in May 2022. Fitzgibbons served for 10 years as Regis’ 24th president. John Fitzgibbons (credit: Regis University) The university said he has worked tirelessly for students. The school will honor him at next spring’s commencement. According to Regis’ website, Fitzgibbons was previously the Associate Provost for Faculty Development at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a post he held until May 31, 2012. He served as Vice President for Administration and Interim Dean of the College of Professional Studies at University San Francisco from June 2007 to June 2009.
DENVER, CO
unc.edu

A message from the Chancellor: the importance of bridging divides

Last night, I joined a crowd of students and faculty for the second Abbey Lecture of the year, a discussion of the rural-urban divide in American life and what we can do to narrow it. We hear a lot about divides in our society. Differences of class and race and geography, partisan rifts and generational disagreements. The categories of division can seem endless and daunting.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

