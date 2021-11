This partnership is said to offer a long-lasting solution to oil companies for the transition to sustainable energy generation. In a recent announcement, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) and Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc company (NASDAQ: AMZN) have joined hands to extend the reach of a set of tools to oil companies to serve customers better. This partnership will ensure that the benefits of IBM Open Data for Industries for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and the AWS Cloud are combined to offset the many challenges faced by energy companies and customers.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO