Nov. 10, 2021 — GIGABYTE Technology, (TWSE: 2376), an industry leader in high-performance servers and workstations, today announced at OCP Summit support for the Ampere Altra Max processor and unveiled the new GIGABYTE high-density server, H262-P60, that embodies performance and scalability for HPC clusters and HCI. The Ampere Altra processor has also shown great power efficiency in cloud and edge applications while gaining momentum as it uses Arm architecture to give x86 a run for its money. Although GIGABYTE will not have a booth at OCP Summit, Ampere will have a booth with several current GIGABYTE servers, next gen servers, and the new H262-P60. To learn more about Arm based products at GIGABYTE and heterogenous solutions with Ampere Altra all are encouraged to visit GIGABYTE Tech Tune-In to learn about events and new products.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO