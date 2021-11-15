ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lasers Possible Future of Weed Control

Carbon Robotics based in the state of Washington, is working on what may be the future of weed control in agriculture. They’re building a rectangular vehicle a little smaller than a compact sedan,...

