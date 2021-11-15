Lasers Possible Future of Weed Control

Dear Stoner: I saw $40 ounces of flower for sale yesterday at a dispensary in south Denver. How is that possible?. Dear Lotus: Every crop is in season at some point, and fall happens to be the season for outdoor marijuana. Unlike indoor grows, which are harvested five to seven times a year, outdoor cultivations in Colorado are only harvested once every year, in the fall after being planted in the summer. Although the quality isn’t as good as that of their indoor counterparts, outdoor plants provide huge yields and end up becoming the starting material for a large portion of extracted products like vape cartridges and edibles. They also produce incredibly cheap flower for dispensaries willing to sell it.

