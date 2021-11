Younha is only two days away from her latest comeback!. On November 14 KST, the C9 Entertainment songstress unveiled the second music video teaser for her new single "Stardust," the title track off of her sixth full-length album 'END THEORY.' In the clip, Younha watches a shooting star tumble down toward Earth, hitting the ground in the close distance and illuminating the area around her in ethereal stardust.

