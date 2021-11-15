Sean McDermott: Brian Daboll changed the profile of the offense Sunday

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
Stephen A Smith weighed in with his opinion on the First Take, citing that the New England Patriots have silently transcended themselves to the top of the league and they have done it exceedingly well. It is a remarkable turnaround as he was someone who was exceptionally skeptical about the Patriots’ success this year, has chimed in with his belief in the resurgent New England who managed to blow away the Atlanta Falcons in their last game.
A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
The Bills are 5-2 headed into a matchup this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bills fans may suspect the contest might act as simply a warm-up game before squaring off against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as another Florida-based opponent proved just last week, if a team...
The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing two straight days with an illness. Earlier in the week coach John Harbaugh said it had noting to do with COVID-19, which Jackson has contracted twice. Speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said he’s feeling “way better”...
Despite quarterback Matthew Stafford spending most of the practice week in the training room, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that he anticipated Stafford would play against the Tennessee Titans in a prime-time matchup on Sunday. Because of a back issue, Stafford was held out of practice...
Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
After losing their opening game of the season, the Dallas Cowboys had a fantastic run until they were subjected to a humiliating loss against the Broncos. However, the biys got back in form and absolutely thrashed the Falcons in their next encounter. Right from the start till the end, the...
The Buffalo Bills are just three days away from their week 11 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, which will be a 1 pm kickoff at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. It's the rematch of the AFC Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium between the two teams back in January. On Thursday...
Comments / 0