NATICK – David “Bruce” Whitney, of Natick, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 81. Bruce was born in Boston, MA, the son of the late Otis and Daphne Whitney and his late sister Carol. Bruce was predeceased by his wife Judy of 59 years and leaves behind his twin brothers Ronnie and Ricky Whitney. Bruce also leaves behind a large extended family; his children John Whitney and his wife Jean, Kathy Whitney, Jean Morse and her husband Chris, Cindy Hamel and her husband Mike, Bruce Whitney, Jr. and his wife Anna and Billy Whitney and his wife Heather, along with 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO