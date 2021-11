Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second man has been convicted for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in Rochester last year. 30-year-old Davoren Broussard today enter an Alford plea to a felony count of threats of violence in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a gross misdemeanor charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The Alford Plea means he doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO