At age 40, Lorrie King and Celeste Lee, founders of Caire Beauty, began noticing heavy undereye bags, fine lines, and decreased elasticity on their faces. After trying foundation after foundation and countless under eye products, they grew frustrated with the lack of improvement as well as the limited treatment options for people in their age demographic with similar concerns. With over 20 years of beauty experience between the two of them, including posts at Elizabeth Arden, John Freida, Coty, and Givaudan, the pair decided to do something about it in 2015 — and address the unrelenting prevalence of ageism in the industry.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO